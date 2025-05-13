Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Faces Major Challenge as Rookie QB Shines

Sam Darnold came to the Seattle Seahawks after the best season of his NFL career, taking the reins after an injury to rookie J.J. McCarthy and leading the Minnesota Vikings to a 14-3 record.

But despite earning a three-year, $105 million contract with the Seahawks this offseason, Darnold could now face a challenge for his job as rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe has earned some strong reviews at early practices.

Jalen Milroe Adding Competition in Seattle

Though Darnold heads into offseason practices as the presumed starter and is expected to be under center on Week 1, SI.com’s Matt Urben noted that Milroe is offering a strong challenge. The former Alabama quarterback was seen as one of the top

The Athletic’s Michael-Shawn Dugar wrote that he expects Milroe to spend his rookie year learning behind Darnold on the bench. But he also imagined a plausible scenario where the former Alabama quarterback actually wins the starting job in a competition this summer.

“It’s reasonable to expect Milroe to show flashes in the preseason, then spend most, if not all, of his rookie year on the bench behind Darnold,” Dugar wrote. “Anything more would be overestimating Milroe’s readiness and/or underestimating Darnold’s ability to look competent in Kubiak’s offense. That said, if Milroe and Darnold produce at comparable levels this summer, or if Milroe is only slightly less productive, then it makes sense to roll with the rookie.”

Dugar added that even if the Seahawks do roll with Darnold as their starter, Milroe could find his way onto the field.

“Seattle has acknowledged that even with Darnold playing well as the starter, Milroe is too talented to leave off the field completely. But if Milroe plays like a starter, he’s the type of guy you never take off the field,” he wrote.

Sam Darnold Looking Ahead to 2025

Darnold said he is focusing on staying on top of his game after a turnaround season in Minnesota. The former first-round pick had fallen off after leaving the New York Jets, floating around the league before landing the starting job in Minnesota.

Darnold added that he’s focusing on getting results, not necessarily statistics.