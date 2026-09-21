Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Shares Update on Darnold, Price Injuries

The Seattle Seahawks returned from Arizona with a 2-0 record and two pieces of encouraging injury news involving their starting backfield.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is expected to rejoin practice in some capacity this week, while X-rays on rookie running back Jadarian Price were negative, head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Monday, Sept. 21.

“Right now the plan is for him to be out there in some capacity, and we’ll go from there,” Macdonald said of Darnold, according to Seahawks.com’s John Boyle.

Macdonald mentioned solid news on Price. The Seahawks listed him with a chest injury when he exited Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals, though Macdonald referred to the issue as a shoulder injury Monday.

“Something we will monitor throughout the week. Shouldn’t be a long-term thing,” Macdonald said, according to The News Tribune’s Gregg Bell.

Neither update guarantees availability for Seattle’s Week 3 visit to Washington. Together, however, it’s good turn for an offense that has asked its depth to pick up the slack.

Darnold Set for Limited Return to Seahawks Practice

Darnold suffered a glute injury on the opening series of Seattle’s 13-10 Week 1 victory over the New England Patriots. The Seahawks ruled him out five days before their trip to Arizona, but they kept him off injured reserve and didn’t add another quarterback.

Macdonald said at the time that Darnold was “killing it” in rehabilitation, according to the team’s official website. His planned practice work represents the next tangible step.

How much Darnold does will matter more than whether he simply appears on the field.

Macdonald left that portion open, saying, “How much, we’ll see.” The Seahawks can evaluate his movement and comfort throughout the week before deciding whether to clear him.

Even limited work would put Darnold ahead of where he stood last week, when rehabilitation kept him out of every practice leading into the Arizona game.

Seattle also has no incentive to rush the decision after Drew Lock steadied the offense. Lock completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona, finishing with a 139.1 passer rating and no interceptions.

Lock’s performance gives Macdonald flexibility, as Darnold is the starter when healthy. But Seattle has won twice with Lock handling most of the quarterback snaps.

Price Injury Avoids Long-Term Concern

Price’s outlook is eye-catching because the No. 32 overall pick has opened his rookie season as Seattle’s lead back. He has started both games and produced exactly 52 rushing yards in each, totaling 104 yards on 23 carries.

The former Notre Dame standout averaged 4 yards per carry against Arizona and broke a 25-yard run before leaving in the fourth quarter. His final touch was an 8-yard reception late in the third.

Seattle’s running back depth answered after Price went down. Emanuel Wilson finished with 92 yards on 21 carries, helping the Seahawks drain more than 10 minutes with a 16-play fourth-quarter drive. Seattle accumulated 162 rushing yards on 40 attempts in the victory, according to the team.

The negative X-rays remove the utmost concern, although Price’s practice participation will reveal more about his Week 3 outlook. With Zach Charbonnet still recovering from a torn ACL, keeping Price’s absence brief would stabilize a backfield operating without its veteran starter.

Seattle can lean on Wilson again if necessary, but Price’s early production has shown why the front office spent a first-round selection on him.

The Seahawks visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday, Sept. 27.