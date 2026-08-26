Sam Darnold’s Jake Bobo Reaction Revealed on ‘Hard Knocks’

The cameras caught Sam Darnold realizing how serious the Jake Bobo situation had become.

The latest episode of HBO’s “Hard Knocks” offered a closer look at the season-ending knee injury suffered by Jake Bobo during the Seattle Seahawks’ joint practice with the Tennessee Titans on Aug. 21.

Sports Illustrated recapped the Bobo storyline after Episode 4 aired Tuesday, describing the receiver’s injury as one of the central and most difficult portions of the show.

Bobo went down after attempting a catch during the joint session. In the footage, per Ari Meirov of MySportsUpdate on X, Darnold approached the scene and quickly told a teammate he believed Bobo had suffered an ACL injury, adding that his leg was “like, dangling.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald learned of the suspected injury and responded with an expletive.

‘Hard Knocks’ Shows Darnold Recognizing Severity of Injury

The Seattle Seahawks officially placed Bobo on injured reserve Aug. 22, one day after he went down in Nashville.

Seattle has described it publicly as a serious knee injury and confirmed Bobo will miss the 2026 season.

Macdonald had already prepared for a troubling diagnosis after the joint practice.

“Our heart goes out to Jake Bobo,” Macdonald said. “It seems like it’s going to be a serious knee.”

The coach added that the early indications pointed toward a long-term absence.

“Hard Knocks” filled in what happened before those comments. On SI noted that the episode began with Bobo meeting with wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson, who encouraged him to embrace his importance as a role player and tone-setter.

Bobo was later shown working his way back from a hamstring issue before the episode reached the joint practice and his latest injury.

That sequence made the outcome particularly jarring since Bobo had only recently returned to the field and was attempting to solidify his place in Seattle’s receiver rotation when his season ended.

Darnold’s reaction also showed how little uncertainty there appeared to be among those standing nearby about the gravity of the injury.

Bobo Had Earned Darnold’s Trust

Bobo’s receiving numbers don’t reflect his rightful value to Seattle.

The former undrafted free agent has carved out a role through blocking, special teams and his reliability when opportunities come his way.

The Seahawks matched an offer sheet from Jacksonville to bring Bobo back during the offseason, keeping a player Macdonald has previously described as an key part of the team’s culture.

Bobo has appeared in 45 regular-season games since making Seattle’s roster as an undrafted rookie in 2023, recording 34 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns.

His contributions became more visible during Seattle’s run to Super Bowl LX.

Bobo converted a third down during the divisional round before catching a touchdown pass from Darnold in the NFC Championship Game. After that victory, Darnold made clear how highly the quarterback and the rest of the offense viewed him.

“Bobo is the man,” Darnold said, via Seahawks.com.

Darnold also praised Bobo’s blocking and special teams contributions and said the Seahawks had “a ton of trust in him.”

Seattle had lost Bobo for the year by the time Episode 4 aired, but “Hard Knocks” captured the moment his teammates began to understand what the Seahawks were losing.