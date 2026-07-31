Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Gets Blunt Warning in NFL Playoff Ranking

The Seattle Seahawks enter 2026 with a Super Bowl trophy, a 14-win season behind them and one of the strongest rosters in the NFC.

That still wasn’t enough for Bleacher Report to dismiss the questions surrounding Sam Darnold.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon ranked Seattle No. 9 in his July 31 ranking of every NFL team’s path to the 2026 playoffs, placing the defending champions in the “Unless Murphy’s Law Hits” tier.

Gagnon praised Seattle before pointing to Darnold as the player who could complicate another postseason run.

“There’s no questioning the talent, coaching and (now) the experience,” Gagnon wrote. “But they’ll have a target on their back and I could see the mistake-prone Sam Darnold coming back to earth in a very competitive division.”

It’s a pointed warning for a quarterback who just helped Seattle win its second Super Bowl.

The B/R piece basically highlights one of the biggest inquiries surrounding the Seahawks as they try to repeat: Will the turnovers doom Darnold?

Darnold Still Has Turnover Question to Answer

Darnold’s first year in Seattle was successful by almost any measure.

He started all 17 regular-season games, completed 67.7% of his passes and threw for 4,048 yards, 25 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. His 99.1 passer rating was the second-best mark of his career.

Darnold also earned his second consecutive Pro Bowl selection after making his first with the Minnesota Vikings in 2024, per Seahawks.com.

Most importantly, Seattle kept winning.

The Seahawks finished 14-3, won the NFC West and earned the conference’s No. 1 seed.

They then beat the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams before defeating the New England Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX.

Even though Darnold hasn’t wowed in his postseason career, ranking 17th in EPA per dropback, he completed 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in the championship game.

Seattle’s defense controlled the matchup, and Darnold avoided the costly mistakes that had surfaced at times during the regular season.

Those mistakes are where Bleacher Report’s concern hinges on.

Darnold threw 14 interceptions after tossing 12 with Minnesota the year before. He also struggled badly in Seattle’s November loss to the Rams, throwing four interceptions in a 21-19 defeat.

His response ultimately became part of the championship run.

Seattle didn’t lose another game after that matchup, closing the regular season with seven straight victories before going 3-0 in the playoffs.

Seahawks Face Tight Margins for Regression in NFC West

Seattle can feel good about where it stands entering 2026, but Bleacher Report’s ranking also reflects the difficulty of its division.

Gagnon placed San Francisco at No. 7, two spots ahead of Seattle, while describing the NFC West as “very competitive.”

The Rams remain another contender after pushing the Seahawks to the final minutes of a 31-27 NFC championship game.

Darnold should still have plenty around him.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba returns after leading Seattle with 1,793 receiving yards in 2025. Rashid Shaheed also returns after agreeing to a three-year, $51 million contract in March.

The challenge for Darnold has changed considerably from a year ago.

He no longer has to prove he can win a playoff game or lead a team to a Super Bowl. He accomplished both during his first season in Seattle.

The 2026 season comes down to the Darnold’s turnover doubt at the moment.