Seahawks’ Sam Darnold Explains Super Bowl Ring Mishap Before Patriots Rematch

The Seattle Seahawks will raise their Super Bowl LX banner before opening the 2026 season against the same New England Patriots team they beat for the title.

But Sam Darnold had one smaller piece of championship business to clear up first.

Darnold addressed one of the more memorable moments from Seattle’s “Hard Knocks” appearance — his Super Bowl ring tumbling out of its case during the team’s June ceremony.

Per Seahawks reporter Corbin K. Smith on Sept. 6, Darnold wanted it known that the drop wasn’t entirely on him. The quarterback said the ring “was already starting to come out” when he opened the box.

The explanation lands three days before Seattle hosts New England on Wednesday, Sept. 9, in the NFL Kickoff Game and a rematch of Super Bowl LX.

Darnold Explains Super Bowl Ring Drop

The scene became a talking point when HBO’s “Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Seattle Seahawks” premiered in August.

Sports Illustrated recapped the moment, noting that Darnold opened the case after teammates admired their rings, only for his to fall to the ground. He looked toward the camera, shrugged off the mishap and continued with the celebration.

There was plenty for Darnold to protect. Seattle called its Super Bowl LX ring the largest championship ring ever made when the team unveiled it in June. The piece was designed by Jason of Beverly Hills and includes white diamonds, blue sapphires and several references to the Seahawks’ 50th season.

The bling features the Seahawks logo along with two Lombardi trophies to represent the franchise’s two championships. The team also said the ring included one of the most technologically advanced features ever used in a Super Bowl ring.

Darnold earned his after completing a career turnaround with Seattle. The Seahawks defeated the Patriots 29-13 in Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, with the quarterback helping the offense finish a fourth consecutive game without a turnover.

Seattle’s defense swarmed the Patriots much of the night, while Darnold threw a touchdown pass and avoided the mistake that could have given New England life. The Seahawks’ postgame recap detailed how the defense, special teams and turnover-free offense combined to secure the franchise’s second championship.

But his ring apparently proved a bit harder to secure than the football.

Seahawks Turn From Ring Celebration to Patriots Rematch

The humor around Darnold’s clarification comes as Seattle tries to move from celebrating its championship to defending it.

Wednesday’s opener will be the first Week 1 Super Bowl rematch since the Denver Broncos hosted the Carolina Panthers in 2016, via Patriots’ official game preview. It’s also New England’s first Wednesday game in franchise history.

The setting should bring another reminder of last season before kickoff, with Seattle unveiling its Super Bowl banner at Lumen Field, putting the championship back in the spotlight before the first snap of a new season.

But head coach Mike Macdonald has spent the buildup trying to keep his team centered on the work ahead.

Regardless, Darnold comes into the opener in a much different position than he did a year ago and seems poised to defend the Seahawks honor.

However, before that defense begins, Darnold apparently wanted the record on his ring mishap cleaned up.