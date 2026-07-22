Seahawks Land ‘Speedy’ CB Days Before Training Camp Starts

Johnson did earn some good reviews for his contributions to the Eagles last season, with SI.com’s John McMullen noting that his rise from the practice squad to the game-day roster against the Buffalo Bills spoke well to his development.

“That kind of back-end roster movement is generally not going to generate headlines. In this case, it does reveal some significant developmental steps for the 5-foot-10, 185-pound undrafted rookie out of Oregon,” McMullen wrote. “The speedy defensive back made his NFL debut last Saturday against Washington, playing five snaps on defense and four more on special teams.”

Johnson also earned praise from Eagles veteran Michael Carter for his work ethic and preparedness.

“For one, he’s super hard-working and always wanting to learn,” Carter said. “[He] asks a lot of questions, something I did coming in as a young guy, just wanting to learn and get better from my peers.”

Seahawks Hit With Bad Injury News

The Seahawks needed some immediate help in the secondary after placing safety Nick Emmanwori on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list on Monday. The Seahawks are set to open training camp on Saturday, and Johnson’s addition gives them another body in the secondary and will allow the team to shift players as needed to fill in for Emmanwori until he’s able to return.

While the long-term outlook for Emmanwori is not yet clear, Seattle Sports reporter Michael Bumpus suggested that the move this week was a cautionary decision.

“A lot of times, it could be something real simple,” Bumpus said in an appearance on “Bump and Stacy.” “(The Seahawks may be) like, alright, he’s already in good shape, he’s been to all of our stuff, let’s just make sure that he’s able to get through a camp unscathed.

“It’s not like he’s going to get lots of reps during the preseason games. It’s going to be more joint practices where he’s going to get his reps there. I’m hoping it’s just being really, really cautious when it comes to Nick Emmanwori.”