Seahawks Land Former 1,000-Yard, 15-TD Playmaker Amid Jadarian Price Injury News

The Seattle Seahawks announced a roster shake-up days after the team’s underwhelming preseason loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Seattle revealed six roster moves in the latest NFL news.

The Seahawks’ transactions were highlighted by moves involving four playmakers. Seattle continues to keep an eye on available running backs with Zach Charbonnet and Jadarian Price both dealing with injuries.

The Seahawks signed a former back-to-back 1,000-yard rusher amid the latest moves. Seattle agreed to terms with running back Anthony Hankerson after working out the playmaker.

The Seahawks newest running back shined during his final two collegiate years at Oregon State. Hankerson also spent his first two seasons at Colorado.

The running back’s best season came in 2024 when Hankerson posted 232 carries for 1,082 yards and 15 touchdowns in 12 appearances at Oregon State.

Here’s what you need to know about the Seahawks’ latest roster moves.

Seahawks News: Seattle Cut Ties With 2 Running Backs After Loss vs. Cowboys

Additionally, the Seahawks signed wide receiver Julian Hicks and brought back linebacker Power Echols. The defender has had several short stints with Seattle in 2026.

Seattle made three other roster moves to make room for the new additions. The Seahawks cut ties with a pair of running backs in T.J. Harden and Justin Jones.

Seattle also placed cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles on injured reserve as part of the roster moves.

Seahawks RB Jadarian Price Has Missed String of Recent Practices Amid Injury

The addition of Hankerson comes as Price has missed a string of recent practices. Price did not play in the Seahawks’ preseason matchup against the Cowboys.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald continues to insist that Price’s injury is minor and the rookie running back is “on the mend.” It is still notable for a rookie to be missing significant time during their first NFL training camp.

“We are going with a lower body soreness,” Macdonald remarked on Price, per Yahoo Sports. “Somewhere between the upper leg and lower body soreness.

“I’m not making light of it. It’s a minor issue right now. It’s a matter of days, so he will be back soon.”

Seahawks Rumors: RB Zach Charbonnet May Not Play Again Until ‘Late in the Season’

Seattle is also monitoring the return of Charbonnet who continues to recover from an ACL injury. Charbonnet remains on the PUP list with a chance of missing a portion of the season.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson reported that Charbonnet may not return until “late in the season.”

“Price and (George) Holani have shared first-team reps this offseason, while (Emanuel) Wilson has usually been with the No. 2 offense,” Henderson wrote on August 8. “But that’s all subject to change once Zach Charbonnet returns, which might not happen until late in the season even though he had ACL surgery in February.

“Wilson is giving himself the best chance to factor into the mix, one way or another.”

The expectation is that Price will return to action sooner rather than later. Yet, the Seahawks running back rotation still faces plenty of questions even when the rookie returns.