Seahawks Give Best Update Yet on Sam Darnold Injury Ahead of Commanders Game

The Seattle Seahawks are about to get a closer look at how much their starting quarterback can handle.

Whether Sam Darnold is ready to face the Washington Commanders remains a question for later in the week.

But head coach Mike Macdonald told reporters Wednesday, Sept. 23, that Darnold will practice and increase his workload as the week progresses, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

ESPN’s Brady Henderson noted the team will evaluate and have a decision by Friday if he can play for this week’s game as well.

It’s the clearest sign yet that the quarterback is closing in on a return after a glute injury forced him out of Seattle’s opener and kept him sidelined for Week 2.

The Seahawks have won both games without getting a full outing from Darnold. Drew Lock took over early against the New England Patriots, then started Sunday’s 31-7 win over the Arizona Cardinals.

Darnold’s Practice Work Will Shape Seahawks’ Week 3 Call

The injury happened on a sack that ended Seattle’s first possession against New England on Sept. 9. The team later clarified that Darnold had a glute injury, with his hip joint unaffected. What initially looked concerning enough to take him out of the opener has since followed a more encouraging course.

After the Cardinals game, Macdonald said Darnold’s recovery timetable had shifted “quite drastically” in a positive direction, via the Seahawks’ account of his postgame comments. On Monday, the coach said the plan was for Darnold to practice “in some capacity” Wednesday, while leaving the amount of work open.

Wednesday’s update takes that plan a step further, although his participation alone doesn’t establish that he can play Sunday.

The next useful indicators will be how much he does, whether he increases his work on subsequent days and how he feels afterward.

That thought matters with a soft-tissue injury. A quarterback has to move within the pocket, reset his feet and absorb contact, even if he’s able to throw in a controlled practice setting.

At least, Seattle has time to watch those responses before making its decision.

Lock Gives Seattle Time to Make the Call

Lock has done more than keep the offense afloat. In his first start of the season, he completed 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns against Arizona. All three scoring throws went to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who finished with nine catches for 155 yards.

In two appearances, Lock has thrown four touchdown passes without an interception, the Seahawks reported Monday. His play has given Macdonald a credible option if Darnold needs more time. It has also created an unusual early-season luxury for a team that watched its starter leave five plays into the opener: Seattle is 2-0 while it waits.

Macdonald has already made clear where the depth chart stands. “If Sam can play, he’s going to play,” he said Monday, per a Field Level Media report.

Lock’s work is the insurance, though it doesn’t change the coach’s stated plan for a healthy Darnold.

There’s a relationship behind those numbers, too.

Before the Cardinals game, Lock said he sought Darnold’s help with protection calls during the week.

Now the roles may shift again, depending on what the training staff and Macdonald see over the next several practices.

Sunday’s game at Washington begins at 1 p.m. Eastern. And the final call at quarterback should become clearer well before kickoff.