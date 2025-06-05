Seahawks Taking ‘Calculated Risk’ on $100 Million Veteran

NFL teams have proven they aren’t afraid to take a calculated risk on a veteran player in the right situation.

For example, the Minnesota Vikings took a calculated risk on former first-round pick Sam Darnold by signing him to a one-year deal worth $10 million after failing to live up to the franchise quarterback expectations had for him when the New York Jets spent the No. 3 overall pick on him back in the 2018 NFL Draft.

That risk paid off with Darnold producing the best numbers of his career in 2024. Yet, one NFL writer believes 2025 is still a make-or-break year for the veteran quarterback who just $100 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason.

Sam Darnold Named a Make-or-Break Player Entering 2025 NFL Season

Nick Shook of NFL.com pinpointed QB Sam Darnold as a player entering a make-or-break season in his first year with the Seattle Seahawks.

Shook wrote, “Darnold dominated headlines last season by helping Minnesota win 14 games and earned a lucrative deal from Seattle, a franchise that willingly jettisoned Geno Smith to Las Vegas in favor of a philosophical change built around the mind of new OC Klint Kubiak and Darnold’s strengths. It’s a calculated risk that will attract plenty of attention this fall.”

Darnold finished with a career best 4,319 passing yards and 35 passing touchdowns with just 12 interceptions, which was his best season by a wide margin considering his previous best marks came back in 2019 with the New York Jets with 3,024 yards, 19 TDs and 13 INTs.

The decision to part ways with Geno Smith — who threw for 12,961 yards, 76 TDs and just 36 INTs over his five seasons in Seattle — this offseason to clear the way for Darnold certainly feels like a risky move, but could still pay off for the Seahawks if Darnold’s 2024 campaign wasn’t a fluke.

Shook added, “The calculated part, though, shows in Darnold’s contract. If the veteran can’t produce at an acceptable level in his first season in Seattle, the Seahawks can cut him (after June 1) and save $27.5 million of his $33.9 million cap number in 2026 — giving themselves an exit plan if they need one.”

Darnold is only 28 years old, which potentially gives him a longer runway as the team’s franchise quarterback in direct comparison to Smith, who will turn 35 years old this season.

What Other Options Do the Seahawks Have Under Center if Sam Darnold Underperforms?

The move to a younger quarterback option with some financial flexibility makes sense on paper, but what if Darnold simply reverts back to pre-Kevin O’Connell form — which produced a 63-56 TD-to-INT ratio and a starting record of 21-35 through the first six seasons of his NFL career?

Well, the next man up looks like it could be rookie Jalen Milroe, who is dynamic dual threat QB prospect loaded with elite physical ability both as a runner (4.3 speed) and arm velocity talent. The Alabama product still enters his first season in the NFL as a developmental prospect, but his physical tools make him an intriguing option behind a quarterback who has seen more success than failure during his career.

Darnold is the Seahawks unquestioned starting quarterback entering the 2025 NFL season, but if the ghosts that plagued the early portion of his career come back to haunt him in Seattle — 2025 could prove to be a make-or-break year for Darnold as a starting quarterback in the NFL.