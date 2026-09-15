Seahawks Taking Heat for Kenneth Walker Decision After Huge Chiefs Debut

The Seattle Seahawks turned some heads when they chose to let Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III leave in free agency, but the criticism grew louder after his monster debut with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Seahawks chose not to re-sign Walker when he hit free agency following last season, and the Chiefs then signed him to a three-year contract worth up to $45 million , including $28.7 million fully guaranteed. Walker was expected to fill a big role with the Chiefs, and got off to a fast start in Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos.

Seahawks’ Approach to Kenneth Walker Questioned

Walker had close to 200 yards from scrimmage in Monday’s game against the Denver Broncos, leading some to question the Seahawks not only for letting him walk in free agency, but also for forcing him to split carries during his time in Seattle.

Reporter Kev Mahserejian noted that Walker had more carries by halftime of Monday’s game than he did in several entire games with the Seahawks.

“Walker with 16 touches at halftime,” Mahserejian shared in a post on X. “He failed to reach that mark in 10 games last season with Seattle”