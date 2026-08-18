Seattle Seahawks’ Terrion Arnold Signing Hits Snag Amid NFL Decision

The Seattle Seahawks are committed to adding Terrion Arnold, but the former first-round cornerback won’t be available to help their defense anytime soon.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday on X that Seattle is “still planning to sign” Arnold, though the sides are working through the timing and the process “will take a while.”

Rapoport added that Arnold will be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list once he signs, making him ineligible to practice or play.

That update puts a clearer timeline — or lack of one — on a move that has been pending since last week.

ESPN reported Aug. 13 that Arnold planned to sign a one-year deal with Seattle after also drawing interest from the Houston Texans, New Orleans Saints and New York Giants.

Seahawks’ Arnold Move Comes With an Indefinite Wait

Arnold, 23, was arrested in June and faces four counts of kidnapping and four counts of armed robbery stemming from an alleged February incident near Tampa, Florida.

He has pleaded not guilty, and his representatives have denied the allegations.

The Detroit Lions released Arnold on June 29, five days after his arrest. ESPN reported that he posted a $1 million bond and that his next scheduled court appearance is an Oct. 5 disposition hearing.

The NFL’s exempt list gives the league discretion to temporarily remove a player from the active roster in unusual circumstances.

The NFL has explained that players on the list are temporarily exempt from counting against the active-list limit, with the commissioner determining how long the designation lasts. In Arnold’s case, Rapoport reported that he will be unable to practice or play once Seattle completes the signing.

That creates a different situation than the one the Seahawks appeared to be preparing for when the agreement first surfaced.

Head coach Mike Macdonald said Friday that Seattle felt good about the move after evaluating Arnold and speaking with people the organization trusts.

“We feel really strongly about our locker room and our team,” Macdonald said, per the Seahawks’ official website, adding that Seattle viewed Arnold as “a good opportunity for the team.”

HBO’s “Hard Knocks” showed Seattle’s interest with Arnold’s workout and the front office discussing the potential move.

Seattle Can Afford to Be Patient at Cornerback

From a football standpoint, Arnold has the profile of a player worth monitoring if his status changes.

The Lions selected him No. 24 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Across 24 career games, Arnold has recorded 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception. A shoulder injury that later required surgery limited him to eight games last season.

Seattle also has enough depth to avoid forcing the issue.

Devon Witherspoon and Josh Jobe sit atop the cornerback group, while ESPN identified Noah Igbinoghene and Nehemiah Pritchett as contenders for the No. 3 role. Third-round rookie Julian Neal has also been working back from an undisclosed injury.

Arnold would have entered that competition with draft pedigree and starting experience, but the exempt-list designation removes any instant force to find him snaps.

The Seahawks can instead let the legal and league processes play out while keeping their current cornerback battle intact.