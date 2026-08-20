Former Seahawks RB T.J. Harden Makes Stunning College Football Move

The Seattle Seahawks’ preseason roster churn has produced an unusual NFL exit.

Running back T.J. Harden, who was waived by Seattle on Monday, is heading back toward the college game just days after appearing in the Seahawks’ preseason opener.

On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday that Harden entered the NCAA transfer portal after a recent court ruling presented an opening for members of the 2022 recruiting class to receive an extra season of eligibility.

Harden’s turn is certainly abrupt. He recovered a muffed punt and logged three carries in Seattle’s 17-7 preseason loss to Dallas on Aug. 15.

Two days later, the Seahawks waived him during a batch of roster moves.

Currently, instead of chasing an NFL practice squad spot, the 22-year-old is taking the college route.

Harden Gets Another College Football Opportunity

Harden had completed four seasons of college football before making his NFL push.

He spent his first three seasons at UCLA before transferring to SMU for 2025. Harden rushed for 787 yards and nine touchdowns on 171 carries during his lone year with the Mustangs, giving him 2,445 rushing yards over his college career before declaring for the NFL.

Cleveland signed Harden as an undrafted free agent in May but waived him Aug. 3. Seattle moved fast after that, signing him two days later as injuries thinned the running back room.

The stay lasted less than two weeks.

Seattle’s official site announced Harden’s signing on Aug. 5, and Field Gulls noted that his biggest moment in the preseason opener came when he recovered a fourth-quarter muffed punt. The Seahawks released Harden and running back Justin Jones on Aug. 17 as the team continued reshuffling its backfield.

Under normal circumstances, that would have left Harden searching for his next professional opportunity. A changing eligibility environment has created a different option.

The Associated Press reported that a Louisiana court granted a temporary restraining order to several athletes seeking a fifth college season.

The lawsuit includes football players who signed with NFL teams this year, while a federal ruling in Colorado made members of the 2022 high school class who exhausted a fourth season this spring eligible for one more year.

On3 reported that Harden has now entered the portal, giving him a chance to find a third college program.

Harden’s College Return Comes With a Catch

Entering the transfer portal doesn’t necessarily guarantee that Harden will suit up for a college program this fall.

The opportunity stems from an ongoing fight over how the NCAA applies its eligibility rules to athletes from the 2022 recruiting class.

In June, the NCAA adopted a framework allowing athletes five seasons of competition within a five-year eligibility window, but the change didn’t automatically provide another year to players who had already used four seasons.

That distinction is at the center of the legal challenge now giving Harden an avenue to play.

As Field Gulls explained, a Louisiana court issued temporary relief for players challenging the NCAA’s interpretation of the new eligibility rules — a case that could allow athletes in Harden’s position to compete for a fifth season while the larger dispute continues.

The temporary nature of the ruling leaves some uncertainty attached to Harden’s comeback attempt. He still has to find a school willing to add him this close to the season and clear the eligibility hurdles necessary to get onto the field.

There should at least be plenty for potential suitors to evaluate.

Harden is coming directly out of an NFL training camp rather than spending the summer away from organized football. He also brings four seasons of Power Four experience and has played in both the Big Ten and ACC.

His upcoming destination is unknown. But this transfer portal situation is a rare moment that few players receive after beginning an NFL career.

If Harden ultimately lands with another program, he could go from fighting for a Seahawks roster spot in August to playing big-time college football this fall — an occurence that would have appeared impossible only months ago.