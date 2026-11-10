Seahawks Get Final News on Potential Tony Pollard Trade

The Seattle Seahawks have one fewer running back to think about before Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

The Tennessee Titans are keeping Tony Pollard despite receiving interest from other teams, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Tuesday, November 10.

“The Titans are keeping running back Tony Pollard despite interest, per sources,” Fowler wrote.

The decision removes a potential trade target for Seattle, which has spent weeks weighing its choices at running back.

The veteran had surfaced as a possible fit for a Seattle offense that hasn’t run the ball well during the first half of the season.

With the 4 p.m. ET deadline approaching, the Seahawks must decide whether their returning backs provide enough help.

Titans Stand Firm on Tony Pollard Trade Decision

Pollard, 29, has rushed for at least 1,000 yards in four consecutive seasons. His production and expiring contract made him a possible target for teams seeking immediate help.

The Seahawks were among those mentioned as potential fits. In October, Sports Illustrated identified Pollard as a veteran Seattle could pursue to strengthen its backfield.

Fowler previously described Pollard as a fallback piece if the Indianapolis Colts declined to trade Jonathan Taylor.

Tennessee has chosen an alternate course.

The Titans traded defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons to the Chicago Bears in October, collecting valuable draft capital. Yet they have held firm on Pollard, who remains an important part of quarterback Cam Ward’s offense.

His departure would have left Ward without one of Tennessee’s most reliable weapons.

Seahawks Have Renewed Confidence in Zach Charbonnet, Jadarian Price

Seattle’s urgency to acquire a running back may have eased following Sunday’s 17-3 victory over the Arizona Cardinals.

Zach Charbonnet rushed for 77 yards on 16 carries in his second game back from a torn ACL. Rookie Jadarian Price added 24 rushing yards and caught four passes for 54 yards.

The pair gave Seattle 101 rushing yards and helped sustain several long drives.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald praised Charbonnet’s physical running afterward.

“Really happy for Zach,” Macdonald said. “Definitely felt Zach in his power and the ability to break tackles and own the sideline there.”

The performance offered Seattle some reassurance after months of injuries and uneven production.

General manager John Schneider has already spent draft capital to strengthen the offense, acquiring eight-time Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson from Indianapolis in October.

Adding Pollard would have required more resources at a position where the Seahawks now have two healthy, promising options.

Nonetheless, one good performance doesn’t settle the matter.

Charbonnet is coming off major knee surgery, while Price is still finding his footing as a rookie.