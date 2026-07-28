Seattle Seahawks Named Landing Spot for Pro Bowler With 4 Straight 1,000-Yard Seasons

The Seattle Seahawks‘ championship roster hasn’t taken multiple major hits, but their running back room looks considerably different from the one that helped finish the job in February.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay proposed another change on July 28, naming Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard as a trade target for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The timing makes the idea more interesting.

Zach Charbonnet opened training camp on the physically unable to perform list while recovering from a torn ACL, and Seattle waived Kenny McIntosh on July 27 after he began camp on PUP.

That leaves first-round rookie Jadarian Price, free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson and George Holani handling the healthy competition while Charbonnet works his way back.

Pollard would immediately give Seattle something that group currently lacks, a veteran with four consecutive 1,000-yard rushing seasons.

Tony Pollard an Ideal Seahawks Fit

Pollard has started for Tennessee over the past two seasons and finished 2025 with 1,082 rushing yards and five touchdowns on 242 attempts. His 4.5 yards per carry marked an improvement from 4.2 in 2024.

That season extended his streak of 1,000-yard campaigns to four. Pollard reached the mark twice with Dallas before doing it in each of his first two seasons with the Titans.

Bleacher Report argued Tennessee could get younger by shifting more work toward Tyjae Spears and its other developing backs, then identified Seattle as the best landing spot for Pollard.

The fit is straightforward.

Kenneth Walker III left Seattle in free agency after winning Super Bowl LX MVP and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs. Charbonnet, who rushed for 730 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns last season, tore his ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round victory over San Francisco.

The Seahawks placed Charbonnet on PUP on July 22 and have not announced a timetable for his return.

Pollard would give Seattle a proven starter-caliber runner without forcing the team to change its long-term plans for Price or Charbonnet.

Seahawks’ Backfield Has Changed in a Hurry

Seattle already made a major investment in its next backfield era by selecting Price with the No. 32 pick in April.

Price averaged 6.0 yards per carry at Notre Dame last season, finishing with 674 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 carries. He also scored two receiving touchdowns and two more as a kick returner.

The Seahawks entered camp openly wondering whether the rookie could win the starting job.

Their official website listed Price, Wilson and Holani as the healthy backs competing for reps before Charbonnet’s return.

McIntosh’s release narrowed the room again.

Seattle said the former seventh-round pick had spent last season rehabbing an ACL tear and left the team with an open spot on its 90-man roster after waiving him.

But if there is a reason to throw cold water on the Pollard idea, it’s that Tennessee has given no public indication it intends to move him.

Titans coach Robert Saleh called Pollard and Spears the team’s “bell cows” during the offseason, and the team’s own training camp preview projected both into significant roles.

Still, Seattle has reason to explore the market.

The Seahawks are trying to become the NFL’s first repeat champion since Kansas City after the 2023 and 2024 seasons, and its most experienced healthy back is Wilson.

A Pollard trade would let Price develop without forcing the rookie to carry a championship offense immediately.

Plus, it would also give Seattle a four-time 1,000-yard runner for the stretch of the season when Charbonnet’s availability remains the biggest unknown in the room.