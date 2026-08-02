Seahawks’ 6-TD Playmaker Turns Heads at Training Camp After Injury Return

Tory Horton participated in the second half of his rookie season trying to coax one more run from a cracked tibia.

The injury eventually required surgery and left one of the Seattle Seahawks’ most efficient young playmakers watching their postseason run.

His first healthy training camp is already providing a reminder of what Seattle lost.

Horton caught two touchdowns from Drew Lock during Saturday’s practice, scoring once on a leaping back-shoulder catch and again after turning a throw over the middle into a long run.

The production arrived one day after Horton spoke openly about the injury that ended his promising first season.

Horton Turns Two Lock Throws Into Touchdowns

Horton’s first score capped a touchdown drive.

Lock placed a back-shoulder throw toward the sideline, where the second-year receiver climbed through tight coverage and completed the catch.

The next one looked different.

Lock drove a pass over the middle, and Horton used his speed after the catch to finish the play in the end zone.

The Seahawks’ official practice report credited both plays while identifying Horton as one of the standouts from Day 7.

The variety should interest Seattle.

Horton entered the league with a reputation as a vertical receiver, and his rookie usage supported that understanding.

Saturday showed he can also threaten defenses when the ball arrives in traffic or on the move.

The practice carried additional meaning because Horton’s leg problem had lingered for much of last season.

He played through shin discomfort before doctors discovered a crack in his tibia following a two-touchdown game in Week 9.

Horton hoped to return during the playoffs, but the leg never reached the point where he could safely help.

He later underwent surgery and entered this summer healthy enough to take part in camp.

“I got a metal rod in there, so the leg ain’t going anywhere,” Horton told the team’s official website Friday.

A day later, he looked comfortable trusting it.

Horton’s Rookie Efficiency Makes Larger Role Tempting

Horton’s rookie action came from a small number of opportunities.

He caught 13 passes for 161 yards and five touchdowns in eight games. He added a 95-yard punt-return touchdown, giving him six scores before the injury ended his season.

The advanced numbers make the receiving total stand out further.

Pro Football Focus charted Horton with five touchdowns on 22 targets and a 121.4 passer rating when targeted.

His average depth of target was 16.5 yards, and PFF charged him with no drops.

Those figures came over only 138 routes, too few for Horton to receive a qualifying PFF grade.

They still illustrate why his limited volume created such an impression.

More than 38% of his receptions ended in touchdowns, an unsustainable rate that also reflects how quickly he could change a game.

Seattle now has to decide how often to place that speed on the field.

The Seahawks’ receiver room revolves around Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cooper Kupp, with veteran speed and depth surrounding them.

Horton still has to compete for snaps while contributing on special teams.

But a receiver who can stretch coverage, finish contested catches and return punts can create value on a modest snap count.

Horton already demonstrated that during his abbreviated rookie season.

The session yesterday suggested he may be capable of handling more.

All in all, the Seahawks have their young playmaker back.

Next up is making his limited opportunities too productive to ignore.