Seahawks Under Fire for ‘Indefensible’ Terrion Arnold Decision

The Seattle Seahawks continue to generate pushback for their decision to sign Terrion Arnold, a former first-round cornerback facing felony charges related to an alleged kidnapping and assault.

The Seahawks landed Arnold to a one-year contract on a veteran minimum salary, just weeks after the Detroit Lions cut ties with the cornerback after he was indicted on charges. Arnold initially faced the prospect of remaining in jail without bond until his trial, but a judge allowed him out on specific conditions.

Seahawks Called Out Over Terrion Arnold Signing

With Arnold facing the possibility of an NFL suspension, the Seahawks decided to sign the cornerback — and are facing some strong criticism for it.

After news broke of the team’s decision to sign Arnold, reporter Ralph Vacchiano took to social media to blast the Seahawks.

“An awful and indefensible decision by the Seattle Seahawks,” Vacchiano wrote in a post on X.

Prosecutors in Florida allege that the 23-year-old Arnold orchestrated the kidnapping and beating of three men he accused — wrongly, prosecutors claim — of stealing luxury goods and $100,000 in cash from a home he owned. Arnold has pleaded not guilty and denies the allegations.

A judge placed Arnold on house arrest, with restrictions that he can travel for any NFL tryouts or team activities.

Others Defend Terrion Arnold Signing

While Vacchiano and others have criticized the Seahawks for signing Arnold, others see it as a low-risk move to provide secondary depth down the final stretch. Former NFL quarterback turned Seattle Sports analyst Brock Huard said Arnold is expected to be placed on the commissioner’s exempt list, leading to an indefinite suspension, but he could be eligible to play late in the season.

“Terrion’s going to go on the commissioner’s exempt list,” Huard said. “The league and Park Avenue is going to have the first say in this – not the Seahawks, not John Schneider, not Mike Macdonald. So I think there’s kind of a hedge, a shield of protection a little bit, around this transaction that the legal proceedings, whatever goes down, (commissioner) Roger Goodell is gonna have first say.

“And it very well may be a long-term play. He may be suspended the first four, six, eight, 10 weeks. They don’t know. But this is a play, I think, for a stretch run.”

It could be a fruitful signing for the Seahawks if Arnold is able to play at all. He was a first-round pick of the Lions in 2024, starting 15 games in his rookie season and defending 10 passes with 60 total tackles.

Arnold appeared in just eight games last year, starting five, as he struggled with injuries. The second-year cornerback saw his performance drop, ranking 97th out of 114 qualifying cornerbacks in 2025, per Pro Football Focus.

The Seahawks may have felt compelled to move on Arnold before he could be signed by a rival. Shortly after he was released by the Lions, four teams reportedly showed interest, including the Indianapolis Colts, Houston Texans, and New York Jets. Arnold even traveled to Houston to work out with the Texans.