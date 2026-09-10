Seahawks Urged to Add Cowboys QB Joe Milton After Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down in the season opener, and a Dallas Cowboys signal-caller could be an option.
Darnold was hurt early in the team’s game against the New England Patriots, going to the blue medical tent for evaluation before eventually being ruled out. While the Seahawks have veteran Drew Lock as an immediate fill-in, one NFL reporter suggested they could take a look at Joe Milton III.
Seahawks May Need to Hit the Quarterback Market
Milton, a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys, was cut loose at final cuts and rejoined the team on their practice squad. If Darnold’s injury forced him to miss significant time, the Seahawks could be in the market for a steady backup.
NFL reporter Jarrett Bailey immediately suggested the Seahawks could take a look at Milton in free agency. The Seahawks could sign Milton off the Dallas practice squad, but would be required to add him to their active roster for at least three games.
Milton is seen as a raw prospect, with good athleticism and a big arm. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised his growth, though he still wasn’t ready to crack the team’s active roster.
“I think you see Joe learning is he’s playing quarterback. And he’s playing quarterback at a high level,” Schottenheimer said, via Bleacher Report. “He’s checking the ball down. He’s making blitz adjustments. He’s solving problems. He’s reading from his first, second to third, and even fourth progression at times. It takes time. You don’t stop learning as a quarterback. The only way to do it is to play. I’m really, really proud of him.”
Milton still has a light resume in the NFL. He started as Drake Maye’s backup with the New England Patriots and had a strong performance in the season finale, but has only appeared in five total games over two seasons, throwing for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.
Seahawks Could Have Other QB Options
The Seahawks could search for some other options if Darnold will be out for an extended stretch. Bleacher Report broke down the backup NFL quarterbacks who could hit the trade block, suggesting the New Orleans Saints could part with Spencer Rattler.
“The New Orleans Saints appear to have found their quarterback of the future in Tyler Shough,” the report noted. “Shough’s rapid ascent coincided with Spencer Rattler falling out of favor in the Big Easy, opening the door for the third-year signal-caller to be traded this season.
“Rattler had a rocky rookie season after the Saints selected him on Day 3 of the 2024 draft. He failed to win any of his six starts and only completed 57 percent of his throws, but wound up getting the first opportunity to start under new head coach Kellen Moore last season. While his accuracy noticeably improved, the results remained the same as Rattler won just one of his eight starts.”
Seahawks Urged to Add Cowboys QB Joe Milton After Sam Darnold Injury