Seahawks Urged to Add Cowboys QB Joe Milton After Sam Darnold Injury

The Seattle Seahawks could be in the market for a quarterback after Sam Darnold went down in the season opener, and a Dallas Cowboys signal-caller could be an option.

Darnold was hurt early in the team’s game against the New England Patriots, going to the blue medical tent for evaluation before eventually being ruled out. While the Seahawks have veteran Drew Lock as an immediate fill-in, one NFL reporter suggested they could take a look at Joe Milton III.

Seahawks May Need to Hit the Quarterback Market

Milton, a former sixth-round pick of the Cowboys, was cut loose at final cuts and rejoined the team on their practice squad. If Darnold’s injury forced him to miss significant time, the Seahawks could be in the market for a steady backup.

NFL reporter Jarrett Bailey immediately suggested the Seahawks could take a look at Milton in free agency. The Seahawks could sign Milton off the Dallas practice squad, but would be required to add him to their active roster for at least three games.

Milton is seen as a raw prospect, with good athleticism and a big arm. Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer praised his growth, though he still wasn’t ready to crack the team’s active roster.