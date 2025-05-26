Seahawks Urged to Add Record-Setting Wide Receiver

The Seattle Seahawks revamped their wide receiver room this offseason, dealing DK Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers and adding former Los Angeles Rams star Cooper Kupp in free agency.

One analyst believes the team still has one big move coming.

Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested one more offseason move for all 32 NFL teams, urging the Seahawks to add free agent wide receiver Gabe Davis after his one-season stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Davis showed his abilities as the No. 2 receiver with the Buffalo Bills, setting an NFL playoff record but struggling to bring consistent production.

Moton suggested that the Seahawks could get the most out of Davis, who will be coming off an injury-shortened season in 2024.

Gabe Davis Could Become ‘Big-Play Wideout’ in Seattle Moton noted that the Seahawks could use another proven veteran at wide receiver after adding the injury-prone Kupp, noting that there are still some question marks in the depth chart.

“The Seahawks have enough room to add another big-play wideout to the offense,” Moton wrote. “Wideout Cooper Kupp is an injury-prone possession receiver who has missed 18 games over the last three years and averaged 10.6 yards per catch last season. Marquez Valdes-Scantling averages a career 17.4 yards per reception, but he has an alarming 49.5 percent catch rate.” Moton suggested Davis would be a “solid No. 3 option” for the Seahawks and the “primary big-play target” if Valdes-Scantling drops off from his solid performance in 2024. Davis had a knack for big plays during his four seasons with the Bills, including an NFL-record four-touchdown performance in a divisional-round loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2021 season. Though Davis was placed on injured reserve last November after suffering a torn meniscus in his left knee and released earlier this month after a failed physical, Moton suggested his history suggests he can be a reliable option.

“Because of Kupp’s injury history, Seattle needs quality depth at receiver behind Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Moton wrote. “Davis has missed more than two games in a single term once in five years and averages 16.2 yards per catch.”

Seahawks Earn Good Grades for Wide Receiver Moves

Bryan Walters, a Seahawks Radio Network analyst and former receiver who went to two Super Bowls with the Seahawks, believes the team has made great moves with their receiving corps this offseason. He predicted that Kupp would be a good complement to Jaxon Smith-Njigba after his breakout second season.

“They really revamped this wide receiver room to fit [Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak’s] scheme and (they have) guys that are just better route runners and guys that just kind of complement each other,” Walters said. “I think JSN and Cooper Kupp are gonna be so fun to watch together, because how do you cover both of them? That’s the thing. They’re such technicians and they’re so smart with what they do.”

Walters added that the Seahawks will lose plenty of speed and talent with Metcalf’s departure, but believes they can make up some of it with the pieces they already have on the depth chart.

“You will miss that, but you got a guy that can take the top off of defense with Marquez Valdes-Scantling,” he said. “And you know, it’s not gonna be the same threat, but you have that threat, and I think that’s important.”