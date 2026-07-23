Seahawks Versatile WR Listed as Player to Watch in Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are set to begin training camp next week and start their quest to repeat as Super Bowl champions. The 2025 season will be officially put to bed, and a new crop of Seahawks will have the opportunity to cement themselves in history.

While the team is returning most of the 2025 squad on offense, there are still players from last season who will try to carve out larger roles for themselves on offense this season.

One player who fits in that category is second-year wide receiver Tory Horton, who had his season cut short due to a severe shin injury last season.

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Tory Horton, the Seahawks’ fifth-round pick in 2025 out of Colorado State, was coming along nicely in his rookie campaign when his shin injury suffered in Week 9 against the Washington Commanders knocked him out for the rest of the season.

Up until that point, Horton was carving out a nice place for himself on both the Seahawks offense and special teams units. Horton became the only player in NFL history with multiple receiving touchdowns and a punt return touchdown within the first three weeks of an NFL season. And in his last game of the season against the Commanders, Horton had four receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Overall on the season, Horton had 13 receptions for 161 yards and five touchdowns, to go along with a Seahawks record 95-yard punt return for a touchdown.

All that Horton accomplished in his rookie year has put a spotlight on him going into training camp, as Brady Henderson of ESPN wrote in his July 23 article.

“One of the biggest swing factors for Seattle’s offense is whether the second-year receiver can get, and stay, on the field,” Henderson wrote. “Horton caught five touchdown passes (and also scored on a punt return) over the first eight games in 2025, but then missed the rest of his rookie season with a shin injury that wouldn’t heal. Horton didn’t practice during the spring. Macdonald said he should be ready around the start of camp.”

Despite not practicing during the spring, the Seahawks are optimistic about Horton’s recovery.

Making Strides

The road to recovery has been a long one for Tory Horton as he looks to make his way back onto a football field again for the first time since November 2025. Horton missed spring camp with his shin, but the Seahawks are optimistic that with the hard work Horton has put in during the offseason, he should be ready to roll going into training camp.

Connor Benintendi of Sports Illustrated, in his May 26 article, wrote about Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald and his comments on Horton’s recovery process.

“Tory has made a lot of great strides,” Macdonald said. “We got some feedback that can really accelerate his recovery, which is great. He deserves some good news; he’s been working really, really hard. It’s one of those things, you don’t have a timetable until you do. It shows you’ve just got to keep grinding away at it.”

Horton will look to build off his promising rookie season starting with training camp, and help establish his own spot in a unit that already features Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp and Rashid Shaheed.