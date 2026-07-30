Seattle Seahawks Veteran Positioned to Win OL Starting Battle During Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t make extensive changes to an offensive line that helped them win Super Bowl LX, but one starting job still entered the summer with some uncertainty.

Anthony Bradford has spent the past three seasons as Seattle’s primary right guard, and the former fourth-round pick appears to have strengthened his position entering training camp.

HawkMania noted on July 30 that Bradford spent part of the offseason training with offensive line specialist Duke Manyweather, the founder of OL Masterminds.

The same report relayed that ESPN’s Brady Henderson believes Bradford remains the “number one guy” at right guard entering the season.

That’s a notable development for a player whose starting status has been questioned throughout the offseason.

Seattle traded up in the fifth round of the 2026 NFL draft for Beau Stephens, while Bradford enters the final year of his rookie contract.

Bradford Has Inside Track at Right Guard

Bradford’s work with Manyweather gave him another avenue to address an area that has followed him throughout his NFL career

According to OL Masterminds, Manyweather works with roughly 40 NFL offensive linemen each offseason.

The organization says 70 players he has trained have been drafted since 2018, including 12 first-round picks, while another 17 undrafted free agents have made NFL rosters.

Bradford has already shown he can hold onto the job through competition. He started all 17 games in 2025 and has made 38 starts since Seattle selected him in the fourth round of the 2023 draft.

The offensive line group as a whole also improved around him last season.

The Seahawks allowed just 27 sacks, tied for the fifth-fewest in the NFL, and four linemen started every regular-season game and playoff contest.

Bradford’s individual numbers were less convincing.

Pro Football Focus gave him a 50.6 overall grade in 2025, ranking 70th among 81 qualifying guards. His 40.8 pass-blocking grade ranked 76th, although he allowed only three sacks across 560 pass-blocking snaps.

Henderson’s latest assessment is especially interesting considering where the conversation stood before the draft.

In an ESPN breakdown of team needs, Henderson identified interior offensive line as Seattle’s biggest need and wrote that Bradford had been “too inconsistent” to return at right guard in 2026.

At the moment, Bradford appears to have held off that concern.

Stephen Gives Seahawks a Long-Term Option

Seattle still made a meaningful expenditure in Bradford’s potential competition.

The Seahawks sent a 2027 fourth-round pick to Cleveland to move up to No. 148 and select Stephens in the fifth round. Stephens started 35 games at Iowa, including 10 at right guard, and earned first-team All-America honors from The Associated Press in 2025.

Stephens also played on an Iowa offensive line that won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the nation’s top offensive line.

The rookie could eventually become Seattle’s answer at right guard, particularly with Bradford scheduled to reach free agency after the season. But the early pecking order holds.

Bradford left an organized team activity practice in June with a minor knee issue, and Christian Haynes replaced him with the first-team offense rather than Stephens.

Seattle can afford to let that process play out.

The Seahawks return their entire starting offensive line from a championship team, giving Stephens time to develop without forcing him into the lineup.

Bradford, meanwhile, has an opportunity to turn a contract year into his strongest season yet.