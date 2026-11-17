The Seattle Seahawks are taking a closer look at their offensive line depth as injuries continue to test the unit.

According to NFL insider Aaron Wilson, Seattle worked out four offensive linemen on Tuesday, November 17: Andrew Coker, C.J. Hanson, Jake Kubas and Aamil Wagner.

Kubas brings the most NFL starting experience of the group. The former New York Giants guard spent time with the New England Patriots earlier this season.

The workouts come as Seattle enters its bye week with several questions up front. Right tackle Abraham Lucas suffered an injury during Sunday’s 21-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, while Pro Bowl guard Quenton Nelson continues to recover from knee surgery.

Head coach Mike Macdonald has yet to establish a firm return timeline for either player.

The four workouts give the Seahawks options if they decide to strengthen their depth before their next game.

Jake Kubas Brings Starting Experience to Seahawks Workout

Kubas, 26, entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of North Dakota State in 2024.

According to his Patriots biography, the 6-foot-4, 308-pound lineman appeared in five games with three starts for the Giants during his rookie season. He started once at left guard and twice at right guard.

New York kept Kubas on its practice squad throughout 2025 before releasing him in August 2026.

He then joined New England’s practice squad in September. The Patriots released him on November 3.

Kubas has experience at both guard spots and took snaps at center during the 2026 preseason. That versatility could serve Seattle well as its coaches work through injuries.

The other three linemen bring different backgrounds.

Coker, a 6-foot-7 tackle from TCU, previously spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns. The Browns signed him to their practice squad on October 20.

Hanson was a seventh-round pick by the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024. The former Holy Cross guard joined Minnesota’s practice squad on November 5 before the Vikings released him on November 16.

Wagner signed with the Tennessee Titans as an undrafted free agent in 2026. He made 28 starts at right tackle for Notre Dame.

Seahawks Offensive Line Faces Questions After Raiders Win

Seattle’s injury situation remains unsettled.

Left tackle Charles Cross has missed time with an ankle injury, forcing Josh Jones into the lineup. Lucas’ departure against Las Vegas led to Bobby Hart taking over at right tackle.

Meanwhile, Nelson’s absence has pushed Grey Zabel back to left guard and Anthony Bradford into the starting lineup at right guard.

Macdonald addressed the group’s performance during his November 16 press conference.

“Given all the moving parts, you can feel the spirit of that group,” Macdonald said.

The Seahawks enter their bye week at 6-4 before facing the San Francisco 49ers on November 29.

Seattle has not announced a signing from Tuesday’s workout group. For now, the visits show the team is examining its options while its injured linemen recover.