Seattle Seahawks Await Injury News on Zach Charbonnet, Nick Emmanwori Before Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks will begin their Super Bowl defense with two important young players working back from injuries.

Running back Zach Charbonnet and safety Nick Emmanwori were placed on the physically unable to perform list before training camp.

Bleacher Report subsequently included both players on its list of NFL standouts who could miss the beginning of the 2026 season.

Their situations carry different levels of concern.

Charbonnet is recovering from a torn ACL suffered in January and doesn’t have a public return date.

Emmanwori underwent ankle surgery in July but is expected to return by Week 1.

Still, the defending champions must prepare for the possibility that two projected starters on opposite sides of the ball will be unavailable when the regular season begins.

Charbonnet Faces Lengthy Recovery From Torn ACL

Charbonnet’s placement on the PUP list came as expected after his 2025 season ended during Seattle’s divisional-round victory over San Francisco.

The Seahawks announced the move on July 22 and said no timetable had been established for his return. Head coach Mike Macdonald praised Charbonnet’s rehabilitation work in June, saying the running back was “doing a great job.”

Seattle Sports reported that Charbonnet underwent surgery on Feb. 20 and had a checkup scheduled for late July.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler described his recovery as “progressing well,” although the timing of the injury remains a hurdle for an early return.

Charbonnet rushed 184 times for 730 yards and a team-high 12 touchdowns in 2025.

He added 20 receptions for 144 yards and became Seattle’s first player with double-digit rushing touchdowns in a season since 2014.

His absence would place greater pressure on a reworked backfield after last season’s leading rusher Kenneth Walker III departed in free agency.

Seattle anticipated change at the position during the offseason, but losing Charbonnet for an extended stretch would remove its respected returning option.

If Charbonnet remains on the PUP list when coaches reduce the roster to 53 players, he must miss at least four regular-season games.

Emmanwori Still Expected Back for Week 1

Emmanwori’s outlook is more encouraging, but his presence on the PUP list introduced another injury question before camp.

ESPN reported on July 20 that Emmanwori underwent an arthroscopic procedure on his right ankle. The procedure likely will sideline him for part of training camp, though the expectation remains that he will play in the season opener.

The Seahawks placed him on the PUP list after players recovering from injuries reported for physicals. Seattle can activate him at any point during camp once the medical staff clear him.

Emmanwori emerged as a major piece of Seattle’s defense during his rookie year.

He recorded 81 tackles, 2.5 sacks and an interception during the regular season, then started all three postseason games as the Seahawks completed their championship run.

Bleacher Report projected that a smooth recovery would allow Emmanwori to practice before camp ends and start Week 1.

Its downside scenario had him remaining on the PUP list into the regular season, which would require a minimum four-game absence.

That possibility appears less likely based on the current reporting.

Seattle has time to manage both recoveries carefully.

Charbonnet appears likely to miss regular-season action, while Emmanwori has a clearer path to the opener.

Their progress is among the team’s most substantial developments through camp.