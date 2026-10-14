Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Eyes Return Against AFC Powerhouse: Report

The Seattle Seahawks may be closing in on the return of a critical offensive weapon.

Running back Zach Charbonnet has a “legitimate chance” to make his 2026 debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday, Oct. 14, citing multiple sources.

That would put Charbonnet on track for an Oct. 25 return, so he gets 10 more days to prepare following Seattle’s Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The update represents when the former second-round pick could come back onto the field after a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL.

Charbonnet has been practicing since the Seahawks designated him to return from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 1. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald indicated after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers that the team was not planning for Charbonnet to play against Denver.

“The plan right now isn’t for sure for him to play,” Macdonald said, via the Seahawks’ official website. “That could change, but as of right now, he’s not going to play.”

Charbonnet Could Give Seahawks Needed Boost at RB

The Seahawks have reason to be cautious with Charbonnet, who suffered the ACL injury during Seattle’s 41-6 divisional-round victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17.

Macdonald later confirmed that Charbonnet needed surgery, ending his postseason. The Seahawks said in April that Charbonnet didn’t undergo surgery until February but was still expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.

His comeback would hold importance for an offense that lost Kenneth Walker III during the offseason.

Charbonnet enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025, finishing with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries. He added 20 receptions for 144 yards. Seattle notes that his 12 rushing scores made him the franchise’s first player since Marshawn Lynch in 2014 to reach double digits in that category.

His ability around the goal line could furnish a noteworthy dimension Seattle needs.

Emanuel Wilson has handled the majority of the work in Charbonnet’s absence, carrying 73 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns through five games. He has averaged 3.4 yards per attempt.

Seattle is also without rookie running back Jadarian Price, who’s on injured reserve.

Seahawks Face Decision on Charbonnet

The next several days should reveal how close Charbonnet truly is.

When Seattle opened his practice window on Oct. 1, it started a 21-day period in which Charbonnet could practice without occupying a spot on the 53-man roster. The Seahawks must activate him during that window or he will remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

That timeline makes the Kansas City matchup notable.

Getting through Denver without rushing Charbonnet back would leave Seattle more preparation time before facing the Chiefs. Plus, it allows the coaching staff to evaluate him through more practices before committing a roster spot and putting him into game action for the first time since January.

Macdonald sounded in good spirits regarding Charbonnet when Seattle initially opened his window.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s in a great position mentally,” Macdonald said Oct. 1, per Seahawks.com. “It’s just about what’s the best time and how does that create the most opportunities to get them ready to play?”

Fowler’s update suggests that answer may now be approaching.

After nearly nine months of rehabilitation, Charbonnet has a realistic target for his return.