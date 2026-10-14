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Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Eyes Return Against AFC Powerhouse: Report

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Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
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CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 28: Zach Charbonnet #26 of the Seattle Seahawks runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks may be closing in on the return of a critical offensive weapon.

Running back Zach Charbonnet has a “legitimate chance” to make his 2026 debut against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 7, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported Wednesday, Oct. 14, citing multiple sources.

That would put Charbonnet on track for an Oct. 25 return, so he gets 10 more days to prepare following Seattle’s Thursday night matchup against the Denver Broncos.

The update represents when the former second-round pick could come back onto the field after a lengthy recovery from a torn ACL.

Charbonnet has been practicing since the Seahawks designated him to return from the physically unable to perform list on Oct. 1. Seattle coach Mike Macdonald indicated after Sunday’s loss to the San Francisco 49ers that the team was not planning for Charbonnet to play against Denver.

“The plan right now isn’t for sure for him to play,” Macdonald said, via the Seahawks’ official website. “That could change, but as of right now, he’s not going to play.”

Charbonnet Could Give Seahawks Needed Boost at RB

Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers - NFL 2025
GettySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 03: Zach Charbonnet #26 celebrates with Jaxon Smith-Njigba #11 of the Seattle Seahawks after scoring a touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers during the first quarter of a game at Levi’s Stadium on January 03, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Seahawks have reason to be cautious with Charbonnet, who suffered the ACL injury during Seattle’s 41-6 divisional-round victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Jan. 17.

Macdonald later confirmed that Charbonnet needed surgery, ending his postseason. The Seahawks said in April that Charbonnet didn’t undergo surgery until February but was still expected to return at some point during the 2026 season.

His comeback would hold importance for an offense that lost Kenneth Walker III during the offseason.

Charbonnet enjoyed the best season of his career in 2025, finishing with 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns on 184 carries. He added 20 receptions for 144 yards. Seattle notes that his 12 rushing scores made him the franchise’s first player since Marshawn Lynch in 2014 to reach double digits in that category.

His ability around the goal line could furnish a noteworthy dimension Seattle needs.

Emanuel Wilson has handled the majority of the work in Charbonnet’s absence, carrying 73 times for 251 yards and two touchdowns through five games. He has averaged 3.4 yards per attempt.

Seattle is also without rookie running back Jadarian Price, who’s on injured reserve.

Seahawks Face Decision on Charbonnet

San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
GettySEATTLE, WASHINGTON – OCTOBER 11: Head coach Mike MacDonald of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lumen Field on October 11, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Olivia Vanni/Getty Images)

The next several days should reveal how close Charbonnet truly is.

When Seattle opened his practice window on Oct. 1, it started a 21-day period in which Charbonnet could practice without occupying a spot on the 53-man roster. The Seahawks must activate him during that window or he will remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

That timeline makes the Kansas City matchup notable.

Getting through Denver without rushing Charbonnet back would leave Seattle more preparation time before facing the Chiefs. Plus, it allows the coaching staff to evaluate him through more practices before committing a roster spot and putting him into game action for the first time since January.

Macdonald sounded in good spirits regarding Charbonnet when Seattle initially opened his window.

“He’s doing a great job and he’s in a great position mentally,” Macdonald said Oct. 1, per Seahawks.com. “It’s just about what’s the best time and how does that create the most opportunities to get them ready to play?”

Fowler’s update suggests that answer may now be approaching.

After nearly nine months of rehabilitation, Charbonnet has a realistic target for his return.

Duncan Day is a sports contributor for Heavy. He has covered NFL, NBA, hockey and soccer for various outlets, including NBC Sports, Boston.com, USA TODAY, Forbes, Bleacher Report, The Dallas Morning News and more. More about Duncan Day

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Seahawks’ Zach Charbonnet Eyes Return Against AFC Powerhouse: Report

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