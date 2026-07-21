Seattle Seahawks’ $6.9 Million Playmaker Comes Under Scrutiny Before Training Camp

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet appeared headed toward the largest role of his career when Kenneth Walker III left in free agency.

His recovery timeline and the arrival of a first-round pick have made the situation far less straightforward.

The Athletic’s Saad Yousuf identified Charbonnet as the Seattle player with the “most on the line” entering the 2026 season.

Yousuf pointed to the running back’s final year under his rookie contract, his recovery from a torn ACL and the competition created by rookie Jadarian Price.

Charbonnet Shined, But Enters Contract Year Behind Schedule

Charbonnet set career highs with 184 carries, 730 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns across 16 regular-season games in 2025.

His play went beyond the basic totals.

Pro Football Focus gave Charbonnet an 85.1 overall grade, which ranked sixth among 55 qualifying running backs. His 90.1 rushing grade ranked third, while he forced 45 missed tackles and averaged 3.35 yards after contact per attempt.

After Walker finished the championship run as Super Bowl LX MVP, he agreed to a three-year deal worth up to $45 million with the Kansas City Chiefs.

His departure removed the player who led Seattle with 1,027 rushing yards during the regular season.

Charbonnet could not use the playoffs to strengthen his own case.

He tore his ACL during Seattle’s divisional-round victory over the 49ers on Jan. 17 and underwent surgery Feb. 20.

The delayed surgery complicated the timeline for a quick return.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald left open the possibility of Charbonnet playing in Week 1 when he said “everything’s possible” during minicamp.

The team later acknowledged that Charbonnet would not be ready for the opening of training camp and was likely to miss the start of the regular season.

Every week he misses gives the Seahawks more time to shape the backfield without him.

Price Can Take Early Control of Seahawks Backfield

Seattle used the final pick of the first round on Price, giving the former Notre Dame standout an immediate opportunity to earn meaningful carries.

Price rushed for 674 yards and 11 touchdowns on 113 attempts during his final college season.

He also scored twice as a receiver and twice on kickoff returns, providing the versatility Seattle wants from its backs.

General manager John Schneider said Price “stood alone” on the Seahawks’ draft board when the team made the selection.

Macdonald has discussed using the rookie in wide-zone and gap concepts, along with giving him opportunities in the passing and return games.

Price, George Holani and free-agent addition Emanuel Wilson are expected to handle the available work before Charbonnet returns.

Price carries the investment of a first-round selection and will enter camp healthy.

Charbonnet owns more experience and some success, but he will have to rejoin an offense hoping that Price hasn’t solidified himself as the No.1 guy.

The final year of his rookie contract raises the stakes.

A healthy return and another productive season could place Charbonnet in position for a larger contract and a long-term starting role.

A slow recovery could allow Price to take control of the backfield before Charbonnet has the moment to make his case.