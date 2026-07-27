Seahawks Send Heartfelt Message After Seattle Center Shooting

The Seattle Seahawks expressed their support for those affected by the deadly Seattle Center shooting, issuing a message of sympathy one day after gunfire erupted during the Bite of Seattle festival.

“Our thoughts are with those impacted,” the Seahawks wrote on July 27.

In an accompanying statement, the organization said it was “deeply saddened by the tragedy” and offered its thoughts, prayers and well wishes to the victims and the broader Seattle community.

“The entirety of the Seahawks organization sends its thoughts, prayers and well wishes to all those affected, and stand with our Seattle family during this difficult time,” the statement read. “We also thank the first responders and emergency personnel for their aid and support for those in need.”

The message came as authorities continued investigating a shooting that killed three people and wounded four others, including a 2-year-old boy, at one of the city’s largest summer gatherings. Police said the shooting occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on July 26 outside the Seattle Center Armory.

What Happened in the Seattle Center Shooting?

The gunfire broke out during the final hours of the three-day Bite of Seattle food festival, sending attendees running for safety near the Space Needle.

Seattle police initially said preliminary information indicated that two people exchanged gunfire. Subsequent court documents described at least three shooters, including a 15-year-old suspect, an acquaintance who died at the scene and another unidentified person whom investigators were still seeking.

The deceased were identified by authorities as a 19-year-old man, a 44-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman. Two died at Seattle Center, while the woman died after being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Four wounded people were reported in stable condition.

Authorities arrested the 15-year-old and held him in juvenile detention on suspicion of first-degree assault and firearms offenses. Investigators were continuing to search for another suspected shooter as of July 27. Officials said they did not believe there was an ongoing threat to the wider public.

Because the investigation remained active, police cautioned that information could change as detectives reviewed video, interviewed witnesses and examined evidence recovered from the scene.

Seahawks Stand With the Seattle Community

The Seahawks’ response carried added significance because the tragedy occurred at a public gathering intended to celebrate Seattle’s food, music and culture.

Although the shooting was not connected to a Seahawks event, the franchise has long positioned itself as a civic institution representing Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Its statement focused on the victims, their families and the people who provided emergency assistance rather than football.

Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson similarly said the city’s immediate responsibilities were supporting grieving families, caring for those injured and providing accurate information to the public. She thanked police, firefighters, Harborview medical personnel, Seattle Center employees, event staff and bystanders who helped people reach safety.

The mayor called the shooting an act of “horrific violence.” Seattle City Council leaders and other local officials also issued messages of mourning and support on Monday.

Seattle police have asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or possesses relevant photographs or video to contact investigators. The Seahawks’ message underscored the shared grief surrounding an attack that transformed a crowded community celebration into a deadly crime scene.