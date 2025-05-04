Seattle Rookie QB Shows ‘Growth’ During Rookie Minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks offseason decision to end the Geno Smith era by trading him to Las Vegas Raiders this offseason created a big need at quarterback that was quickly resolved by the addition of Sam Darnold in free agency.

Despite the addition of Darnold — which cost the organization $55 million in guaranteed dollars — the franchise still decided to prioritize adding talent to the QB room by selecting Alabama QB Jalen Milroe in third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

According to early reports from rookie minicamp, the immensely talented QB prospect is already showcasing growth under center in his first taste of NFL action.

Positive Reports Surface for Jalen Milroe from Rookie Minicamp

The Seattle Seahawks invested Day 2 draft capital in hopes of developing a quarterback behind starter Sam Darnold entering the 2025 NFL season.

Well, according to Corbin Smith of the Emerald Spectrum, Milroe’s showcased improvement from the start of his first rookie minicamp to the end.

Smith wrote, “As the former Alabama Star (Milroe) indicated after Friday’s session, he has been working tediously in recent months with his personal quarterback coach Jordan Palmer to shore up his mechanic, specifically citing his focus on improving the “lower half” with his footwork and throwing base. Even from Friday to Saturday, growth was noticeable on the field, as he did a better job of not throwing with too narrow of a base and driving off his back foot, allowing him to go through passing drills with just two incompletions.”

Milroe’s inconsistencies as a passer during his days at Tuscaloosa is likely why he was available in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Alabama product saw his passing touchdowns drop from 23 to 16 from his sophomore to junior year. In addition to his passing scores dropping, his interceptions during that same timeframe nearly doubled from six to 11 from 2023 to 2024.

Despite the passing production profile looking pedestrian at best, Milroe’s production as a ball carrier is what makes him a prospect filled with elite upside with his 32 rushing touchdowns over the last two seasons — which is considered dynamic at the quarterback position.

Milroe’s rushing upside will transfer favorably to NFL. His 4.37 40-yard dash on a chiseled 217-pound frame give him the rushing upside of elite dual threat options like Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, and Jalen Hurts as a pure ball carrier.

The former member of the Crimson Tide also possesses top-tier velocity from an arm talent perspective. If the Seahawks can continue to sustained growth from him as a passer throughout training camp and the preseason, the Seahawks could find themselves with a great value pick at the most important position in the sport.

What Are the Expectations for Jalen Milroe in 2025?

The positive reports from rookie minicamp should be encouraging for Seahawk fans, but we are miles away from any semblence of a quarterback controversary entering the 2025 NFL season… at the current moment.

Darnold signed a six figure contract with Seattle this offseason, which certainly suggests the Seahawks feel confident with him as the starting quarterback of this offense in 2025 and beyond.

Yet, through the first six years of Darnold’s career, he threw for just 63 touchdowns and 56 interceptions with a starting record 21-35 under center.

If Darnold reverts back to his previous form, then it is not farfetched that the team could give Milroe a look under center at some point.

The more likely scenario is Milroe will be used in certain packages to threaten opposing defenses with his dynamic rushing ability entering his rookie year.