Seattle Seahawks’ 5-Time Pro Bowler Shares Retirement News

The Seattle Seahawks’ defense now has a finish line in sight for one of its most accomplished veterans.

Five-time Pro Bowler DeMarcus Lawrence plans to retire after the 2026 season, turning Seattle’s Super Bowl title defense into the final run of his NFL career.

NFL Insider Ari Meirov relayed the issue Friday, and Field Gulls, citing Yahoo Sports reporter Jori Epstein, mentioned that Lawrence said “this will be my last year” as he prepares for his 13th NFL season.

His family is in Dallas, according to the report, adding a personal note to a decision that comes only months after he finally reached the top of the sport.

Lawrence looks to repeat with the Seahawks, but he’s got quite the career with 67.5 sacks and a Super Bowl ring after making a quick impact in his first season with Seattle.

Lawrence Turns 2026 Into a Farewell Tour

Lawrence’s move to Seattle paid off about as quickly as possible.

After spending 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Lawrence signed with the Seahawks in March 2025.

And he had accumulated 61.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss during his run in Dallas, where he caught everyone’s attention as one of the league’s more complete edge defenders.

His first Seahawks season added another chapter in terms of his dominance.

Lawrence recorded 53 tackles, six sacks, 20 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries while starting 16 games. Two of those recoveries went for touchdowns.

NFL.com noted that the 2025 campaign also brought Lawrence his fifth Pro Bowl selection. M

ore importantly, Seattle finished the job in February, giving Lawrence the first Super Bowl championship of his career.

That accomplishment could have been the final image of his playing days.

Instead, Lawrence decided to return for one more shot with a roster trying to repeat.

Lawrence Nearly Walked Away After Super Bowl Win

The retirement announcement is less surprising after Lawrence detailed how close he came to ending his career immediately after Super Bowl LX.

NFL.com reported Aug. 8 that Lawrence had initially made up his mind that a championship would be his cue to walk away.

The veteran changed course because he wanted to experience the challenge of defending a title and see how the Seahawks would respond with a target on them.

His family situation also played into the offseason.

The Seahawks wrote in May that Lawrence spent part of the voluntary workout program at home in Texas after his wife gave birth to their sixth child one day after the Super Bowl.

When he returned to Seattle for organized team activities, he said he still had “more to give.”

For the Seahawks, the message surrounding Lawrence has waned, and gone back and forth, in a matter of months. His return is settled, and the focus moves to how much he can give Seattle before he walks away for good.