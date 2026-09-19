Hi, Subscriber

Seattle Seahawks Lose Another Starter For Cardinals Game

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Seattle Seahawks v Carolina Panthers - NFL 2025
Getty
CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 28: Anthony Bradford #75 of the Seattle Seahawks meets fans after the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 28, 2025 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that starting right guard Anthony Bradford is out for Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals; Mike MacDonald told reporters on Friday that Christian Haynes takes Bradford’s place in the starting lineup. In a corresponding move, the Seattle Seahawks promoted safety Rodney Thomas II, similar to the opening game against the New England Patriots.

Bradford continues to appear as the weak-point in the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. He remains a constant topic of conversation as fans look to find his replacement. However, the Seahawks value continuity, and he kept his starting role entering the 2026 season. Yet, now an injury bring Haynes back into the fold of the Seahawks offensive line. Seattle also selected Beau Stephens from the University of Iowa earlier this year in the NFL Draft.

Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals marks Haynes first start on the offensive line for the Seahawks. In week 12 of  2024, Haynes previously stepped up after an injury to Bradford, coincidentally also against the Arizona Cardinals. He received a 57.4 grade from PFF that game, so he is largely an unknown. However, in small samples, Haynes has shown to be a proficient pass protector.

Seattle Seahawks Lose Anthony Bradford Ahead of Arizona Cardinals Game

Seattle Seahawks Bradford Cardinals
The Seattle Seahawks selected Christian Haynes in the third round (81st overall) of the 2024 NFL Draft.

Despite his lack of starting experience, the Seahawks have kept Haynes throughout his rookie contract, showcasing the organization’s desire to keep their offensive line group in tact. The Seahawks selected Haynes in the third round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

PFF ranked Haynes 60th on their big board prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. At the University of Connecticut, he started four seasons at right guard. Despite the lower level of competition, he consistently presented capable run and pass blocking. Haynes graded especially well in zone blocking schemes, which the Seahawks have used for many years now. At the Senior Bowl, he really impressed coaches and scouts, which helped solidify his draft stock.

Even though he lacks a certain level of success in the NFL, Haynes’ prospect status should give fans hope of a respectable performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Now that the Seattle Seahawks have largely kept Haynes in a developmental role, perhaps there is another gear he has yet to display.

Seahawks Depth on the Offensive Line Now Tested

Seattle Seahawks Bradford Cardinals
For years, the Seattle Seahawks offensive line has been a maligned topic of discussion, but last season finally hinted at their upside.

The Seattle Seahawks received praise in the offseason for how many options on the offensive line they were retaining. Eleven of the offensive lineman from last year’s Super Bowl winning roster returned to Seattle this season. Seahawks fans can finally rejoice that the blocking is no longer a worrisome issue. Hopefully, Haynes can show how much work is being done behind the scenes as well to help assist the unit in case of injury. If Haynes can produce well in Bradford’s place against the Cardinals, the Seahawks should feel great moving forward.

Chris Lewis is a freelance sports writer based in Gig Harbor, Washington. He focuses on NFL, MLB (with an emphasis on the Mariners), and professional golf. More about Chris Lewis

0 Comments

Seattle Seahawks Lose Another Starter For Cardinals Game

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x