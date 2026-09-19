Seattle Seahawks Lose Another Starter For Cardinals Game

The Seattle Seahawks announced Saturday that starting right guard Anthony Bradford is out for Sunday’s contest against the Arizona Cardinals; Mike MacDonald told reporters on Friday that Christian Haynes takes Bradford’s place in the starting lineup. In a corresponding move, the Seattle Seahawks promoted safety Rodney Thomas II, similar to the opening game against the New England Patriots.

Bradford continues to appear as the weak-point in the Seattle Seahawks offensive line. He remains a constant topic of conversation as fans look to find his replacement. However, the Seahawks value continuity, and he kept his starting role entering the 2026 season. Yet, now an injury bring Haynes back into the fold of the Seahawks offensive line. Seattle also selected Beau Stephens from the University of Iowa earlier this year in the NFL Draft.

Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals marks Haynes first start on the offensive line for the Seahawks. In week 12 of 2024, Haynes previously stepped up after an injury to Bradford, coincidentally also against the Arizona Cardinals. He received a 57.4 grade from PFF that game, so he is largely an unknown. However, in small samples, Haynes has shown to be a proficient pass protector.

Seattle Seahawks Lose Anthony Bradford Ahead of Arizona Cardinals Game

Despite his lack of starting experience, the Seahawks have kept Haynes throughout his rookie contract, showcasing the organization’s desire to keep their offensive line group in tact. The Seahawks selected Haynes in the third round of the NFL Draft out of the University of Connecticut.

PFF ranked Haynes 60th on their big board prior to the 2024 NFL Draft. At the University of Connecticut, he started four seasons at right guard. Despite the lower level of competition, he consistently presented capable run and pass blocking. Haynes graded especially well in zone blocking schemes, which the Seahawks have used for many years now. At the Senior Bowl, he really impressed coaches and scouts, which helped solidify his draft stock.

Even though he lacks a certain level of success in the NFL, Haynes’ prospect status should give fans hope of a respectable performance against the Arizona Cardinals. Now that the Seattle Seahawks have largely kept Haynes in a developmental role, perhaps there is another gear he has yet to display.

Seahawks Depth on the Offensive Line Now Tested

The Seattle Seahawks received praise in the offseason for how many options on the offensive line they were retaining. Eleven of the offensive lineman from last year’s Super Bowl winning roster returned to Seattle this season. Seahawks fans can finally rejoice that the blocking is no longer a worrisome issue. Hopefully, Haynes can show how much work is being done behind the scenes as well to help assist the unit in case of injury. If Haynes can produce well in Bradford’s place against the Cardinals, the Seahawks should feel great moving forward.