Seattle Seahawks Coach Mike Macdonald Explains Terrion Arnold Signing

The Seattle Seahawks’ decision to bring in Terrion Arnold was not based solely on what the former Detroit Lions first-round pick showed during his recent visit.

Coach Mike Macdonald revealed Friday that Seattle’s interest in Arnold stretches back to the 2024 NFL draft, and that people the Seahawks trust offered strongly favorable reviews of the cornerback before the team reached an agreement with him.

“I think it was an opportunity to bring on a player that we felt strongly about during the draft process,” Macdonald said.

That history, combined with what Macdonald sees as a potentially natural fit in Seattle’s secondary, helps explain why the Seahawks were willing to pursue Arnold despite the significant uncertainty surrounding his legal situation.

NFL.com reported that Arnold is expected to join Seattle on a one-year deal. He was arrested June 24 on eight felony counts connected to an alleged February robbery and kidnapping, and the NFL could still place him on the Commissioner’s Exempt List. Arnold’s legal team has maintained his innocence.

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Mike Macdonald Points to Terrion Arnold’s Alabama Tape

The most revealing part of Macdonald’s explanation came when he turned from the legal uncertainty to Arnold the football player.

“As a football player, of course, that’s why we’re trying to bring him on,” Macdonald said. “There’s a great opportunity for his skill set in our secondary.”

Macdonald then identified a specific reason Arnold could make sense in Seattle.

“Some of the pattern-match stuff that we do is more up his alley, what he did at Alabama,” he said.

That provides considerably more context for the move than Arnold’s draft status alone.

Detroit selected Arnold No. 24 overall in 2024 after his career at Alabama. He appeared in 24 games with 22 starts over his first two NFL seasons, recording 91 tackles, 18 passes defensed and one interception.

Seattle therefore is not simply taking a flier on a recognizable former first-round pick. Macdonald indicated the Seahawks see traits from Arnold’s college tape that could translate specifically to the coverage concepts they want him to execute.

Macdonald also stressed that Seattle likes the cornerback room it already has. Arnold, in his words, would be getting “an opportunity to earn a position here,” rather than walking into a predetermined role.

Seahawks Received ‘Overwhelmingly Positive’ Feedback on Arnold

Seattle also investigated Arnold beyond what it saw on film and during his workout.

Macdonald said the Seahawks had “a really good visit” with Arnold and indicated that the feedback they received from people they respect was significant.

“We’re not going to ignore those folks that we really respect,” Macdonald said, describing the feedback from others about Arnold as “overwhelmingly positive.”

“When you put all of those things together, it felt like a good opportunity for the team,” he added.

Seattle’s interest was hardly isolated. Arnold had attracted attention from several organizations after Detroit released him, including the Texans, Jets, Colts, Saints and Giants.

Macdonald nevertheless repeatedly separated Seattle’s football evaluation from Arnold’s pending legal case.

“We also understand that is a serious situation with a legal matter that has a process behind it,” Macdonald said. “So we respect that. That’s how we’ll operate too, letting that process play out.”

He declined to offer an opinion on the allegations, saying the Seahawks believe they have done their due diligence but that commenting on the legal case itself is not their place.

Terrion Arnold’s Seahawks Availability Remains Unclear

The immediate question is when — and whether — Arnold will actually be available to play for Seattle.

Macdonald did not provide a firm timetable Friday.

“I do not have specifics on dates and things like that,” he said.

He did acknowledge the possibility that Arnold could play if the league permits it, while making clear Seattle does not yet know how the situation will be handled.

That distinction matters. Arnold is currently able to pursue NFL employment under the conditions of his release, but NFL.com notes that he can be placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List now that he is returning to an NFL roster.

So Seattle knows why it wants Arnold.

What Macdonald and the Seahawks still don’t know is when they’ll actually get to use him.