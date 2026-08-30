Seattle Seahawks Roster Cuts Make Emmanwori’s Week 1 Status ‘Iffy’

Seattle Seahawks made two significant roster cuts on Sunday that conflict with sophomore defensive back Nick Emmanwori’s status to begin the season. Earlier this offseason, Emmanwori underwent right ankle surgery. The Seahawks released both D’Anthony Bell and Rodney Thomas II to stay compliant with the 53-man roster deadline. However, Bell’s release surprised ESPN Seahawks reporter Brady Henderson because he hears Emmanwori’s availability for not just week one but perhaps the first several weeks of the season.

Henderson said “The Seahawks plan to release S D’Anthony Bell, I’m told. That’s a bit surprising as he’s been Nick Emmanwori’s backup as the third safety in their big nickel package, and Emmanwori’s status for Week 1 is sounding very iffy. But Bell is a vested vet so he’s not subject to waivers.”

That last bit appears critical because the Seahawks could still sign Bell to their practice squad immediately. Yet, Bell also has the right to sign freely with another roster if they want to offer him a solidified 53-man roster spot. The Seahawks plan to sign Thomas II to the practice squad if he clears waivers. However, Bell practiced as the direct replacement for Emmanwori this offseason.

Seattle Seahawks Roster Cuts Give Cautious Update About Emmanwori’s Health

In addition to the roster moves, Henderson indicated that the Seahawks could perhaps place Emmanwori on short term injured reserve to start the season. That entails Emmanwori missing the first four games of the season. With the injury to Bud Clark as well, the Seahawks depth at safety is now a concern for at least the original quarter of the season.

Henderson said, “With Emmanwori, it isn’t just a question of whether he’ll be ready to play Week 1. The Seahawks could also place him on IR and have him sit for the first four games. If so, Julian Love and Ty Okada could be the only safeties on their initial 53 (with Thomas, Bell, others on PS)”

The Seahawks are making a gamble with these roster moves, but perhaps they have a firm commitment from Bell that he will not sign with another roster in the coming days. The Seattle Seahawks team made sure that Bell got a Super Bowl ring besides being on the practice squad for the playoffs. He is a part of that locker room and culture. That being said, maybe another team will give him an opportunity he cannot refuse.

Seahawks Depth Could Be Tested Early In The Season

When Emmanwori decided to play in the Super Bowl, he showcased his commitment to the team. His high-ankle sprain prevented him from reaching his upside within the game, but the dominant performance from the rest of the team uplifted him. The Seahawks will have to do that again without some of their key players from that roster like Coby Bryant, who left in free agency for the Chicago Bears. If the Seahawks only have Ty Okada and Julian Love on the roster to begin the season, it would not be an ideal depth situation. This is a must watch process as the team approaches their opening games against the New England Patriots and beyond.