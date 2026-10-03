Seattle Seahawks Depth Chart at Running Back Against Chargers

On Friday, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed that Jadarian Price will be out against the Los Angeles Chargers, which means the depth chart at running back is a lot thinner now. Behind Price, there are three running backs expected to be active against the Chargers for the Seattle Seahawks. Those players are Emanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Velus Jones Jr. Expect the Seahawks to activate Jones Jr. from the practice squad before Sunday’s game.

Wilson has been the primary back on rushing downs behind Price to begin the season, and Wilson’s workload has been respectable regardless of Price’s injury. So far, Wilson rushed for 109 yards on 32 attempts, which averages at 3.4 yards per carry. Rushing efficiency has been an issue for the Seattle Seahawks coming into the season, but that is not too surprising given the depth chart they have at running back. Holani also only has 52 yards on 15 carries, averaging 3.5 yards per carry.

The Seattle Seahawks hope that Zach Charbonnet returns from injured reserve soon, but with Price out for the short term, the Seahawks are testing their depth options early in the season. Wilson took over in an extended role for the Green Bay Packers last season when Josh Jacobs missed time due to injury. He owns 1342 scrimmage yards and 8 total touchdowns in his career.

Seattle Seahawks Reveal Running Back Depth Chart Prior to Chargers Game

Jones Jr. joined the Seattle Seahawks as a converted running back after being a failed wide receiver for the Chicago Bears. Seattle values him also as a member of their special teams unit especially during kick returns. He has already played two games this season, but perhaps he will participate as a third running back. Given his speed, Jones Jr. could be a change of pace option against the Chargers. Another name mentioned on the depth chart by head coach Macdonald is Jacardia Wright. Wright currently attempts to work through some health issues, which were not specified during the press conference.

Macdonald said, “I’m excited to see these guys play. It’s unfortunate with JD [Price]. Hopefully this gives him an opportunity to get healthy. But we’ve got guys that are ready to go behind him that rare preparing their tails off and are good players, so we feel like we have a good plan and we’ll go play a game.”

The Running Game Remains a Topic of Discussion Entering Week 4

The Seattle Seahawks are still working on their running game thus far in 2026. While one of the better parts of their offense last season, this year Seattle is heavily relying on the passing game. With how good Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been to begin the year, that is understandable. However, the Seahawks thrived under a balanced attack last season, and they need to get back to that as soon as possible. Regardless of who is on the running back depth chart, the Seahawks will need to resolve this issue sooner rather than later.