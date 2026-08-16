Seattle Seahawks Devon Witherspoon Contract Details Revealed

The Seattle Seahawks finalized an extension for star cornerback Devon Witherspoon on Saturday, and the contract details have also been revealed by the organization. In total, it is a $132 million contract extension for Witherspoon, which triggers in the 2028 after his rookie contract expires at the end of 2027. Along with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, both key players are locked up with the Seahawks until 3032.

Here are the specific details about the contract, as broken down by John Gilbert of Field Gulls:

Signing bonus – $26,000,0000 (fully guaranteed)

2027 option bonus – $24,000,000 (fully guaranteed)

2029 option bonus – $9,000,000 (guaranteed for injury, vest inot full guarantee the Friday after the 2027 Super Bowl)

2026 base salary – $1,145,000 (fully guaranteed)

2027 base salary – $3,061,000 (fully guaranteed)

2028 base salary – $15,900,000 (guaranteed for injury, vests into full guarantee the Friday after the 2027 Super Bowl)

2029 base salary – $14,900,000 (guaranteed for injury, vests into full guarantee the Friday after the 2028 Super Bowl)

2030 base salary – $23,200,000

3031 base salary – $28,600,000

3031 roster bonus – $3,000,000

2027-2031 per game roster bonuses totaling $850,000 each season ($50,000 per game).

2027-2031 offseason workout bonus $250,000 per year

Seattle Seahawks Witherspoon Contract Cap Numbers Per Season

2026 – $15,387,639: $1,145,000 base salary (fully guaranteed) + $5,042,750 pro rated signing bonus (2023 contract) + $5,200,000 pro rated signing bonus (2026 extension) + $3,949,702 2026 roster bonus.

2027 – $14,311,000: $3,061,000 base salary (fully guaranteed) + $5,200,000 pro rated signing bonus (2026 extension) + $4,800,000 pro rated 2027 option bonus + $850,000 per game roster bonuses (fully guaranteed) + $250,000 workout bonus (fully guaranteed)

2028 – $27,150,000: $15,900,000 base salary (guaranteed for injury, vests to full guarantee Friday after 2027 Super Bowl) + $5,200,000 pro rated signing bonus (2026 extension) + $4,800,000 pro rated 2027 option bonus + $850,000 per game roster bonuses + $250,000 workout bonus

2029 – 27,950,000: $14,900 base salary (guaranteed for injury, vests to full guarantee Friday after 2028 Super Bowl) + $5,200,000 pro rated signing bonus (2026 extension) + $4,800,000 pro rated 2027 option bonus + $1,800,000 pro rated 2029 option bonus + $850,000 per game roster bonuses + $250,000 workout bonus

2030 – 36,250,000: $23,200,000 base salary + $5,200,000 pro rated signing bonus (2026 extension) + $4,800,000 pro rated 2027 option bonus + $1,800,000 2029 option bonus + $850,000 per game roster bonuses + $250,000 workout bonus

2031 – $39,400,000: $28,600,000 base salary + $4,800,000 pro rated 2027 option bonus + $1,800,000 2029 option bonus + $850,000 per game roster bonuses + $250,000 workout bonus

2032 (void year) – $3,600,000: $1,800,000 pro rated 2029 option bonus + $1,800,000 pro rated 2029 option bonus

It deserves mention that Witherspoon received $3,949,702 in roster bonus money when he reported to training camp in July. Factoring that in, Witherspoon is now under contract through the 2031 season earning $158,255,000 in throughout the duration of the contract. Also, on average he accrues $26,380,000 each season. That all includes the last two years of his rookie deal and fifth year option.

While Expensive, Seahawks Had to Keep Their Key Players

With Witherspoon and Smith-Njigba under club-control for a long time, the focus now shifts to Leonard Williams as the next key player to receive an extension. 2027 serves as the final year of Williams’ contract, and the two sides are currently working on a deal. As shown in HBO’s Hard Knocks, Williams loves the Seattle area, so a contract should be completed at some point. After that, the Seahawks will have multiple top tier players at their position under contract while in a Super Bowl window.