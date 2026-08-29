Seattle Seahawks Kupp ‘a Luxury’ After Williams Extension

After the recent $90 million extension to star defensive tackle Leonard Williams, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Cooper Kupp potentially becomes a cap casualty down the line. While Kupp almost certainly will make the 53-man roster for 2026, Kupp’s 2027 salary is worth $17 million. With firm commitments to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Rashid Shaheed, the Seahawks do not need to pay Kupp that salary for receiving production.

Kupp adds a veteran presence to Seattle’s locker-room, and he appears like a coach rather than a fellow player at times to his peers. His depth of knowledge regarding the game of football is invaluable. Yet, Kupp will be 34 in 2027 and well past his prime seasons. The Seahawks would do well if they traded Kupp away for a day three draft selection.

However, Kupp could also want to retire instead of playing for another franchise. When Kupp originally signed his three-year deal with the Seahawks, it appeared like the finally stint of his NFL career — an underappreciated star returning home. As the Seattle Seahawks enter this next stage of their core roster construction, some key veteran players could see themselves on the outside sooner rather than later.

Seattle Seahawks Cooper Kupp a Potential Cap Casualty After Leonard Williams Extension

For Seahawks fans, the loss of Kupp could be a bitter pill to swallow as his constant football wisdom and intellect has been a breath of fresh air. Prior to Kupp coming to Seattle, the Seahawks still had DK Metcalf on their roster. General manager John Schneider traded Metcalf to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 52nd overall pick, signaling a key culture change.

Not to insult Metcalf’s football acumen, but Kupp’s initial press conference detailed the change the Seahawks were looking to make. Metcalf was one of the most penalized wide receivers in the NFL with Seattle. Kupp is completely invested in trying to make the team better in every way, emblematic of head coach Mike MacDonald’s team cultural message. The two players are a stark contrast to one another despite Metcalf’s incredible production with the Seattle Seahawks over the years. He was a product of the Pete Carroll era, and the transition to Kupp was a necessary move for the organization.

Cooper Kupp a Potential Coach for the Organization?

As NFL fans have seen on HBO’s Hard Knocks, Kupp is involved in many different parts of the Seahawks operation. He sits in on different positional meetings and consistently mentors other players about how to improve their game. His ability off the field is an invaluable asset, so making Kupp a coach in the organization after his playing days conclude appears like a logical step forward. While the Seahawks may have to release or trade Kupp because of these recent extensions, a solution to keep him around deserves an attempt. He helped change the atmosphere in Seattle during this last Super Bowl winning season.