Seattle Seahawks Legend Still a Free Agent

Seattle Seahawks legend Bobby Wagner remains available more than four months after the start of NFL free agency, even though the veteran linebacker has indicated that he intends to play another season.

Wagner, who turned 36 in June, started all 17 games for the Washington Commanders in 2025. He finished with 162 combined tackles, 4.5 sacks and two interceptions, ranking fifth in the NFL in tackles. He was also named the 2025 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.

That combination of durability, production and leadership would ordinarily make Wagner an attractive late-offseason addition. His continued availability, however, illustrates the difficult market facing an aging linebacker who may still want a meaningful defensive role.

Wagner reportedly “fully intends” to play a 15th NFL season, but he has been an unrestricted free agent since his contract with Washington expired in March.

For Seahawks fans, his status naturally raises a familiar question: Could Wagner return to Seattle one more time?

Bobby Wagner’s Production Has Not Disappeared

Wagner’s age is the obvious concern, but his 2025 statistics do not resemble those of a player who was simply hanging on.

He appeared in every regular-season game and recorded the second-highest tackle total of his career. His 4.5 sacks matched his best total since 2021, and his two interceptions represented a career high.

Those numbers do not necessarily mean Wagner remains the same every-down coverage defender he was during his prime in Seattle. They do show that he can still diagnose plays, organize a defense and make tackles at an unusually high rate.

The challenge is finding a team that needs those particular strengths.

Most clubs have already installed their defenses and invested practice repetitions in younger linebackers. Signing Wagner would make the most sense for a team that loses a starter, lacks an experienced defensive communicator or believes it is one veteran addition away from making a postseason run.

His market could therefore change quickly once preseason games begin and injuries force teams to reevaluate their depth.

A Seahawks Reunion Would Require a Defined Role

Seattle does not currently have an obvious vacancy for Wagner.

Ernest Jones IV emerged as one of the centerpieces of the Seahawks’ defense in 2025, finishing with 126 tackles and five interceptions. Seattle has also continued developing Tyrice Knight, a 2024 fourth-round pick who earned nine starts and recorded 87 tackles as a rookie.

The Seahawks’ official 2026 roster also includes younger linebackers and special-teams candidates such as Drake Thomas, Chris Paul Jr., Chazz Surratt and Patrick O’Connell. Seattle has more incentive to use training camp to evaluate those players than to give their repetitions to a 36-year-old veteran who would presumably expect to contribute immediately.

That makes a reunion unlikely unless circumstances change.

An injury to Jones or Knight could alter the calculation. So could concerns about communication, run defense or depth after Seattle begins playing preseason games. Wagner’s familiarity with the organization would reduce some of the normal adjustment period, even though the Seahawks’ defensive system and coaching staff have changed since his most recent Seattle season in 2023.

The cleanest potential role would be as an experienced rotational linebacker and emergency starter rather than the unquestioned centerpiece of the defense. Whether Wagner would accept that assignment—and the corresponding contract—is unknown.

Wagner’s Seahawks Legacy Is Already Secure

Seattle selected Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and he became one of the defining players of the franchise’s most successful era.

He spent his first 10 seasons with the Seahawks, played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and returned to Seattle for the 2023 season before following former Seahawks defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington. Wagner then spent two years with the Commanders.

His résumé includes 10 Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, a Super Bowl championship and a place on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s. He has played 219 regular-season games and accumulated more than 2,000 total tackles under the statistical accounting used by Pro Football Reference.

Wagner does not need another Seahawks contract to cement his place in franchise history.

Still, his continued availability will make him a name to monitor as teams move deeper into camp. Seattle has no pressing reason to disrupt its current linebacker plan, but Wagner’s production and experience make him more than a ceremonial option should the Seahawks—or another contender—suddenly need help.

Bobby Wagner Still Owns a Long List of Seahawks Records

Seattle selected Wagner in the second round of the 2012 NFL draft, and he became one of the defining players of the most successful era in franchise history.

Wagner remains the Seahawks’ all-time leader with 1,564 combined tackles, making him the only player in franchise history to surpass 1,000. He led Seattle in tackles during each of his first 10 seasons with the team and again after returning in 2023.

He also owns or shares the following Seahawks records:

Most career tackles: 1,564.

Most tackles in a season: 183 in 2023, tied with Jordyn Brooks.

Most tackles in a game: 20 against the Tennessee Titans in 2021.

Most solo tackles in a game: 16 in that same game against Tennessee.

Most tackles by a rookie: 140 in 2012.

Most first-team AP All-Pro selections: Six.

Most Pro Bowl selections: Nine, tied with Walter Jones and Russell Wilson.

Most fumble-return touchdowns: Three, tied with Chad Brown.

Wagner’s 183 tackles in 2023 led the NFL and matched the franchise record Brooks established in 2021. Wagner also owns three of the five highest single-season tackle totals in Seahawks history.

His 20-tackle performance against Tennessee broke his own franchise single-game record of 19, which he set in 2019. Seattle credited Wagner with a career-high 16 solo tackles in the 2021 game as well.

Wagner established himself immediately after entering the league, setting Seattle’s rookie record with 140 tackles in 2012 while adding two sacks and three interceptions.

His franchise records extend beyond tackles. Wagner’s six first-team AP All-Pro selections are the most by a Seahawks player, while his nine Pro Bowl selections are tied with Jones and Wilson for the team record. His three fumble-return touchdowns also share the franchise mark with former Seattle linebacker Chad Brown.

Wagner spent his first 10 seasons with Seattle, played for the Los Angeles Rams in 2022 and returned to the Seahawks for the 2023 season before following former Seattle defensive coordinator Dan Quinn to Washington.

His overall résumé includes 10 Pro Bowl selections, six first-team All-Pro honors, a Super Bowl championship and a place on the NFL’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s.

Wagner does not need another Seahawks contract to cement his place in franchise history. He already owns a collection of team records that may take years—or decades—to break.

Still, his continued availability will make him a name to monitor as teams move deeper into camp. Seattle has no pressing reason to disrupt its current linebacker plan, but Wagner’s production and experience make him more than a ceremonial option should the Seahawks—or another contender, suddenly need help.