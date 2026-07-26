Seattle Seahawks’ Mike Macdonald Addresses Witherspoon’s Contract

With the Seattle Seahawks training camp beginning on Saturday, it seemed inevitable that head coach Mike Macdonald would address Devon Witherspoon’s contract. The Seahawks have yet to extend their top cornerback this offseason, coming several months after the massive extension to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. However, the two parties continue to be friendly and cooperative to each other. Typical with this Seahawks group, business is as usual.

Macdonald said, “I can tell you this: I couldn’t have any more confidence in our process and all the people involved in the whole operation. I think that’s the best way to describe it. I’m just really confident right now in where we are, in Spoon and all his people and the way we do business, so I’m just confident.”

Not that Macdonald would reveal any details about the contract negotiations anyway, but Seahawks fans should feel relieved by his Witherspoon comments. The contract should finalize by the beginning of the season at the latest. There’s currently a standoff between Witherspoon and New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

Seattle Seahawks Struck Gold With Witherspoon and Macdonald

When Macdonald became head coach of the Seattle Seahawks, fans wondered if he would replicate the friendly atmosphere of Pete Carroll’s Seahawks. Clearly, that materialized with his group as everyone can be themselves regardless of what is happening with football operations. As Witherspoon’s contract has yet to resolve, he still seems like the same person at practice.

Macdonald said, “Spoon’s doing a great job. He’s practicing his tail off. He’s the same guy. Nothing’s changed. So really, we’re just operating as usual right now.”

During Saturday’s practice, Witherspoon still acted with excitement and enthusiasm. He signed autographs for kids in attendance. Also, coincidentally, Macdonald’s son also strolled around wearing a Witherspoon jersey. It appears apparent at this point that the two parties will get something done. Obviously it is just a matter of when now.

Christian Gonzalez Contract the Final Domino to Fall

Recently, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft indicated that Gonzalez received an offer from the organization to make him the highest paid cornerback in the NFL. Perhaps the Seattle Seahawks are waiting for that contract negotiation to complete so they can make Witherspoon the highest paid corner. While not necessarily the most optimal decision for cap space, it makes sense to reward Witherspoon for his play on the field.

While both are clearly great talent, statistically Witherspoon outclasses Gonzalez by several marks. PFF graded Witherspoon as their number one cornerback with an 89.9 grade in the 2025 season. Gonzalez ranked 43rd out of 114 eligible corners with a grade of 65.8. Witherspoon deserves to be the highest paid cornerback in the NFL for all that he has done for the Seattle Seahawks. A marriage between both sides is inevitable.