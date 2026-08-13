Seattle Seahawks Announce Regular-Season News Thrilling Fans Weeks Before 1st Game

It is hard to make an announcement that pleases nearly all NFL fans, but the Seattle Seahawks did just that. The Seahawks throwbacks uniforms have a nearly universal approval rating.

Fans will be pleased to learn that the Seahawks throwback jerseys are returning for another season. Seattle announced when fans can first get a glimpse of these old-school uniforms on the field this season.

The Seahawks revealed that the team’s October 15, matchup against the Denver Broncos will be a throwback uniform game for both teams. This is a Thursday Night Football matchup on Amazon Prime.

Seattle revealed that the team will wear their royal blue jerseys with silver pants and helmets for the game. It would not be a surprise if the Seahawks wear their throwback uniforms for another game as well.



The Broncos will wear their throwback blue helmets and orange jerseys against the Seahawks. Seattle wore the team’s throwback uniforms for three games during the team’s Super Bowl run, per Seahawks.com’s Colin Gunther.

“Seattle will don the 90s inspired throwback uniforms featuring royal blue jerseys as well as the classic silver helmet and pants combination while Denver will wear their orange jerseys and blue helmets that pays tribute to their 1977 season,” Gunther wrote in an August 11, story titled, “Seahawks And Broncos To Wear Throwback Uniforms In Week 6.”

The Seahawks Reintroduced the Team’s Throwback Uniforms in 2023

The Seahawks reintroduced the team’s throwback look in 2023, and this move immediately became a popular decision among fans. Seattle leaned into 1990s nostalgia with the announcement.

“There’s been a lot of interest from the players for a while now; they’ve wanted the throwbacks,” Seahawks director of equipment Erik Kennedy noted amid the Seahawks’ initial announcement in 2023. “It’s been discussed for at least the last 10 years. Guys have always liked the silver helmet with royal blue.”

Fans should be on the lookout for more potential announcements on additional games where Seattle will likely wear the throwback uniforms during the upcoming season.

Seahawks Rumors: Seattle Is Considering Signing Ex-Lions CB Terrion Arnold

On the field, the Seahawks are doing their best to put together a team that is a threat to become back-to-back Super Bowl champions. One player who the Seahawks are considering signing is former Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

Seattle hosted Arnold for a second visit following his release by the Lions as the defender faces felony charges. It remains to be seen if the Seahawks will sign the former first-round pick amid the ongoing legal investigation.

“It’s enough right now that we had him in for a great visit, a great tryout,” Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of Arnold, per ESPN’s Brady Henderson. “It’s a situation where there’s other things that are surrounding it.

“We’re aware of that. But we’re working through the situation right now. But it was a great visit. I really enjoyed meeting him, and I think he enjoyed being here, so we’ll see where it goes.”

The one thing that is certain is that the Seahawks will be wearing their throwback uniforms for at least one game this season.