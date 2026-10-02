Seahawks’ New $11 Billion Owner Sends Alarming Message on Moving Team From Seattle

The Seattle Seahawks are still adjusting to new owner Vinod Khosla, who has not been shy in making controversial statments. Khosla previously received backlash for admitting to his Pittsburgh Steelers fandom during the introductory press conference.

The Seahawks owner has since walked back his statement and reaffirmed his commitment to the 12s. Now, Khosla is refusing to rule out potentially moving out of Seattle in the future.

“I will never say never,” Khosla told Axios’ Dan Primack during an October 1, 2026, interview. “Will this team be in Seattle 500 years from now?

“But I have no current plans to change anything about the team, including the coach, president, operation or Lumen Field. It all functions well.”

Khosla’s net worth is $11.5 billion which puts him among the wealthiest 300 people in the world, per Forbes.

Here’s what you need to know about the latest Seahawks news and rumors.

Seahawks Owner Vinod Khosla Has No Plans to Leave Lumen Field

Khosla was also asked about the long-term viability of Lumen Field. The Seahawks’ lease is up in 2032, but Khosla does not appear in a rush to make a venue change.

“Three months ago I wasn’t even thinking about buying an NFL team,” Khosla remarked. “Now I ended up with a Super Bowl-winning team with one of the most amazing fan bases.

“But I know very little about running a team. I don’t think I’ll do anything but learn for a while.”

Warriors Owner Joe Lacob Pushed Vinod Khosla to Purchase Seahawks

As for Khosla’s purchase of the Seahawks, he pointed to Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob as playing a major role in the decision to pursue an NFL franchise. This was the first NFL franchise that Khosla attempted to purchase.

“No. This was the first one (NFL franchise Khosla attempted to purchase),” Khosla noted. “And it wasn’t really planned. I was with Joe Lacob, who’s a friend and owns the [Golden State] Warriors, just a few months ago he said, ‘You should really look at the Seahawks.’

“I told him that I hadn’t even actually considered owning an NFL team, but we had the conversation and then began discussing it with my son — he and I have probably gone to half of all 49ers home games together over the past 28 years,” Khosla added.

“My whole family loves football, but me and my son especially have a real passion for it.”

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald on New Owners: ‘It’s Going to be Fun to Develop That Relationship’

While Seahawks fans would likely love to hear Khosla pledge his allegiance to Seattle, there is no need to panic. The NFL has a lengthy process owners have to go through before moving a team is even a possibility.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald previously explained his understanding of the team’s new ownership structure.

“… I think the way that we’ve gotten to this point is we realized we don’t have all the answers and we try to find the best ones,” Macdonald said of the Khoslas during an August 27, media session, per Seattle Sports.

“And those answers can come from anywhere. So I think it’s going to be fun to develop that relationship and try to see where we can take our club.”