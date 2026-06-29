Seattle Seahawks’ Deadline Date for Ownership Sale Revealed: Report

As the Seattle Seahawks continue their search for new ownership, information comes to light that the deadline for the first round of bids passed on Monday. A statement from the Seahawks or Allen & Company still awaits. However, more steps still need to occur before a final decision of course.

The expectation remains that the Seahawks and the NFL will complete the sale of the franchise before the start of the 2026 season. The report mentions no new buyers as a result of this news.

As it stands, there are three known groups interested in buying the Seahawks. One, the Wyc Grousbeck and Aditya Mittal group from the Boston Celtics remains interested. Second, Vinod Khosla from the San Francisco 49ers stays. Third, Todd Boehly of the Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Dodgers, and Chelsea Football Club continues his bid.

As far as it is known, those parties remain interested. However, the world will know for sure once the Seahawks reveal the parties that actually submitted bids. Perhaps even new people will arise.

News of Seattle Seahawks Ownership Bids Showcases ‘Shallow’ Interest

The original Bloomberg article mentions that the Seattle Seahawks lacked the amount of interest compared to other NFL teams recently sold because of the rising prices of ownership. The Seahawks expect to be sold for around $9-10 billion. That will be the highest price for any NFL franchise in history, surpassing the $6.05 billion the Washington Commanders were sold for in 2023.

Earlier this offseason, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell attempted to squash any rumors of a soft market for the Seahawks. He stated that those rumors were “not accurate” and that there remains “tremendous interest” in purchasing the franchise from respective potential ownership groups.

Whoever purchases the Seattle Seahawks, they will enter one of the more stable situations of recent memory. Compared to the Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos, the new owner will not need to come in and make any big moves. At least, Seahawks fans hope not. The Seahawks own one of the best general manager and head coach pairings in the NFL.

Seattle Seahawks Sale Should End Before the Season

The news of Monday’s deadline brings a much awaited update regarding the Seahawks ownership search. Reporting still expects that the Seahawks should complete their sale by the beginning of the regular season. The Seahawks play the New England Patriots to begin the season on September 9th, so the team will know its new owner by that point.

Once the Seahawks are sold, it marks an end of an era for the franchise. Paul Allen purchased the team in 1997. He died in 2018, helping create the organization that we all know now. Jody Allen took over the franchise with the obligation to sell the team eventually. That time quickly approaches, and the city of Seattle appreciates all that the Allen family has done.