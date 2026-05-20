Seattle Seahawks Ownership: Goodell Makes Bold Statement

While discussing the Seattle Seahawks ownership sweepstakes on Tuesday, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell made a statement about its status. Recently, worrying updates arose about a potential soft market. However, Goodell vehemently denies those reports.

He said, “There have been some reports that I would say are not accurate with respect to the amount of interest. It’s exactly the opposite. It’s actually been tremendous interest in the team.”

In the reports about the lack of interest in the Seahawks ownership, executives from rival teams said “there isn’t as much action as there was with Denver and Washington.” Those remain the last two teams sold in the NFL.

Despite his comments about the reported interest, Goodell said, “there wasn’t much of an update” outside of that.

Goodell Gives Optimistic Seattle Seahawks Ownership Update

That said, Goodell seemed confident that the Seattle should find new ownership soon. Given he’s the commissioner, its not surprising that he wants to spin a good twist on the happenings.

He said, “The process is moving forward. Obviously we’re not gonna be discussing that, either with the membership or anyone else, with respect to the process until it’s completed. Once that happens then it will be handed over to us and we will work through the process of our approval, whether that happens this summer or when that happens.”

Despite some reports of a soft market, some of the names surrounding the Seahawks ownership sale are massive. First, Mark Zuckerberg and Tim Cook emerged as the initial names as potential Seattle owners. However, some reports quickly denied their interest.

Soon after, Aditya Mittal and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics became publicly known as candidates. Additionally, Vinod Khosla also surfaced as another prospective owner unveiled for the Seattle Seahawks. Khosla currently owns shares of the San Francisco 49ers.

Other Updates Regarding Ownership Status

With the reports of the soft interest in the Seattle Seahawks ownership also came estimations of their evaluation. The speculated prices range from $9 billion to $11 billion. Regardless, that scope of values still presents the largest deal for an NFL team in the history of the league. The previous record of $6.05 billion for the Washington Commanders stands.

One of the arguments against the purchase of the Seahawks apparently becomes the status of Lumen Field. Because of the Denver Broncos potentially building a new stadium, the Seahawks may have to construct one in the near future. Not to mention, NFL teams quickly rise in value year to year, and the league require owners to invest 30% in cash.

Another potential reported owner became Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos, but he denied those reports. He directly said, “I’m not pursuing the Seahawks.”

Outside of that, Allen’s estate, incumbent owner Jody Allen, the Seattle Seahawks continue their silence about the unfolding situation. However, Goodell’s statement indicates that the future comes sooner than we know.