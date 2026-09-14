Seattle Seahawks Jadarian Price ‘Better Than Expected’ Against Patriots

Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price after the New England Patriots game finds himself on a list of NFL Draft steals and players who already look better than expected after week one. Price entered the NFL season with plenty of expectations since the Seahawks selected him with the 32nd overall pick of the 2026 NFL Draft. With Kenneth Walker III leaving for the Kansas City Chiefs and Zach Charbonnet still recovering from his torn ACL, people wanted to see how Price could fill that void in production.

Despite only accruing 52 rushing yards on 10 carries and catching two passes for six yards, Price displayed his explosiveness and vision. The Seahawks did not need Price to showcase much to win against the Patriots because of Seattle’s defensive prowess. The Seahawks intercepted Patriots quarterback Drake Maye three times en route to winning 13-10 on Wednesday’s season opener.

Price operated as a backup running back behind fourth overall pick Jeremiyah Love while at Notre Dame, but he could have been a lead back for any offense in college football practically. With Price’s first touch in the NFL, he ran for 13 yards immediately showing how impactful he can become in Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks Jadarian Price Impresses After Victory Against the New England Patriots

Although Price lacked the touches required of a true workhorse running back, the script of the Seahawks game did not allow him to thrive either. When Sam Darnold exited after the first drive of the season, offensive coordinator Brian Fleury opted for a conservative gameplan. In the first half, the Seahawks could not process complete drives necessary for points.

However, once the team came out for the second half, Fleury presented a much better gameplan to unlock backup quarterback Drew Lock. That made Price’s role less necessary since the Seahawks were chasing the game. Jaxon Smith-Njigba received eight passes for 122 yards including his electric touchdown run that got Seattle back into the match.

The Seahawks still plan on being one of the best teams in the NFL, so Price should become a closer for this offense once they are able to establish bigger leads against other opponents. The running game still plans on being a major factor in Seattle, especially with Darnold now out for the short term.

What to Expect Against the Arizona Cardinals?

The Seattle Seahawks are set to play the Arizona Cardinals on the road for their second game of the season. Despite just beating the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium, the Cardinals are still 10-point underdogs against the Seattle Seahawks. The Seahawks should still win this game comfortably, which will present a much larger opportunity for Price to succeed. He will obtain a larger role, especially if the Seahawks dominate this contest. With how comfortable Price looked in week one, he could truly breakout against Arizona.