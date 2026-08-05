Seattle Seahawks RB Jadarian Price a Focus on HBO’s Hard Knocks

In the debut of the Seattle Seahawks‘ appearance on HBO’s Hard Knocks, Seattle Seahawks rookie running back Jadarian Price played a prominent role during the episode. Specifically, the conversation around Seattle’s running back room this offseason with the departure of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III creates pressure.

New running back coach and former Northern Illinois head coach Thomas Hammock is seen speaking to the players during the episode. He emphasizes the need for the Seattle Seahawks to create their own identity. He wants them to play angry because of how the media has already painted them as one of the worst groups in the NFL. Also, the ability to create yards after contact with power. While Walker was an elusive back for Seattle, Hammock feels this group needs to lean into their physicality instead. Not to mention, Hammock also displayed his colorful language in the episode as well to prove his points.

Because of the injury to Zach Charbonnet as well, the group is short on depth. Seattle Seahawks John Schneider is seen discussing with his staff the depth chart and how running back is a room they need to monitor. However, Jadarian Price amazed his teammates throughout the episode with his speed and ability on offense. The coaching staff however also wants to see his talent translate when pads are finally on, which truly showcases his current capability.

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Jadarian Price Still Has Plenty to Prove

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Price with the 32nd pick of the NFL Draft, they broadcasted their desire to improve their running back room. Walker and Charbonnet were vital aspects of the 2025 roster, but the position they play is cruel. Running backs tend to have a shorter prime than other positions in the NFL.

NFL teams are becoming more prudent and unwilling to give running backs their top dollar. The Seattle Seahawks have been one of those teams for years under John Schneider with varying success. Although, the Seahawks now have an improving offensive line, which was not the case for other backs in the last decade for the Seahawks.

The Running Game Remains One of the Biggest Stories of 2026 for Seattle

The expectation is that Price will enter week one against the New England Patriots as the starting running back. Perhaps, he will even be the bell cow in this offense right away. With Charbonnet likely not available until later in the season, the only other options the Seahawks have are George Holani, Emanuel Wilson, and Velus Jones.

The Seahawks coaching staff loves Holani and how hard he has worked to remain on the roster. However, it still seems unclear how much of a role he will have in 2026. He began the offseason as the primary option in practice for the first team, but quickly the attention reverts to Price as he amazes everyone in camp with his speed and skills.