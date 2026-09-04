Seattle Seahawks Recommended to Sign Running Back With 9053 Yards

The Seattle Seahawks potentially need more depth at running back, and Austin Ekeler seems like a logical option for the organization to pursue. The Seahawks enter week one of the NFL season with three running backs on their active roster: Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson. Zach Charbonnet begins the season on the short-term injured list, but his eventual return still remains uncertain.

Ekeler tore his Achilles last season with the Washington Commanders. However, he was also one of the most productive running backs in the NFL for an extended period of time with the Los Angeles Chargers. Over nine years in the league, Ekeler accumulated 9053 scrimmage yards with 73 total touchdowns. He offers versatility in both the running game and receiving game. Yet, the history of running backs returning successfully from Achilles injuries is minimal.

The reason to sign Ekeler would be to add a proven veteran to help assist Price in pass protection and as a receiver. However, the Seahawks have Holani to provide that role, and by all accounts they adore what he is able to bring on the field. An Ekeler signing seems unlikely because the Seahawks have three running backs who they are confident in entering the 2026 season.

Seattle Seahawks Recommended to Sign Running Back Austin Ekeler

If the Seahawks sign Ekeler, his role would be short term at best given the potential return of Charbonnet. Do the Seahawks have questions at running back? Absolutely, but the options they currently have should be good enough to not feel like they need to acquire a running back coming off an Achilles injury.

Wilson may not have a major role to begin the year. Although, last year he provided some significant stability when Josh Jacobs missed time due to injury with the Green Bay Packers. Even when you look at the practice squad, Velus Jones Jr. and Jacardia Wright have had some compelling moments during preseason and garbage time over the last few seasons. The room for Ekeler just does not seem to exist, and the options they have are much younger and not injured.

The Only Reason the Seahawks Would Add Ekeler is Because of Injury

The Seattle Seahawks would need another injury before feeling the need to add Ekeler to their roster. Given the Seahawks have at most six running backs in the organization who they can confidently trust in most situations, there simply is just not room currently to add him on the roster. That being said, there is some appeal to adding Ekeler based on his career resume.

Ekeler’s reputation by fans revolves around fantasy football – a darling who worked his way up from the bottom of the depth chart. As a personality, there is no doubt he would fit within Seattle’s locker room. Its just a matter of Seattle feeling the need to add at running back, but they should like the options they have right now.