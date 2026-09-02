Seattle Seahawks Running Back Plan For Week 1 Against Patriots

With the Seattle Seahawks opening game against the New England Patriots approaching, the running back usage for the first week of the season now becomes clear. The Seahawks have three running backs on their 53-man roster: Jadarian Price, George Holani, and Emanuel Wilson. Price aims to feature as the lead back for most of the season but could split time when Charbonnet returns.

Price sat for all three of Seattle’s preseason games mainly because of injury, but it should also signify how much the Seahawks value his contributions this year. The expectation remains that Price garners most of the touches in this offseason to begin the year. Darnold also praised Price’s ability earlier this offseason.

Darnold said, “He’s a really special player. He brings a different facet to the offense that only a guy like him can bring. Whether it’s catching passes out of the backfield, catching screens, running in between the tackles, outside the tackles. He can really do it all, and I know he’s just going to continue to get better and learn.”

When the Seahawks beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl, Kenneth Walker dominated in the running game, which led to him winning Super Bowl MVP. Perhaps Price can emulate that performance in his NFL debut for week 1.

Seattle Seahawks Running Back Situation Set For Week 1

Holani made the 53-man roster last year as the third running back on the roster, and he displayed plenty in the 2025 preseason to warrant love from the Seahawks. That praise has continued into this offseason as Holani earns first team snaps for the first time in his career. With the Seahawks planning to use him in a complementary role, assume Holani will operate on third downs and passing situations.

There are some concerns with Price’s ability in pass protection, so Holani should play in most passing situations. That being said, those worries are based on a small sample of information. The Seahawks could see what they have with Price in the passing game. If Price succeeds, Holani’s role may never come to fruition as some may imagine. However, he has plenty of hype for this upcoming season for good reason based on how the organization talks about him.

Emanuel Wilson a Question Mark for Seahawks Offense

Wilson signed a one year deal with the Seattle Seahawks this offseason, but injuries prevented him from participating in most of the preseason. He was a productive running back for the Green Bay Packers, playing as one of their main backups. However, he may be inactive for the first contest of the season because of his injury. If he is active, Wilson could receive some touches just to get his match fitness back in check. That being said, a large role for Wilson should not exist unless there are some major injuries to the Seahawks roster this season.