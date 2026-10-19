Seattle Seahawks Sam Darnold Labeled ‘3-3 Quarterback’

As the Seattle Seahawks enter week seven with a 3-3 record, the conversation around starting quarterback Sam Darnold continues to get more aggressive. After Thursday’s loss to the Denver Broncos, the amount of turnovers caused by Darnold has people hoping for his benching. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on Friday after the game that a quarterback decision will not be made. The Seattle Seahawks are committed with Darnold as their quarterback. However, that sentiment is not true around the league. Mike Sando of The Athletic interviewed coaches about Darnold’s ability.

One coach said, “They are 3-3, and they probably have a 3-3 quarterback. No one feels good with Sam Darnold having to play two-minute [offense] to win, right? Not Kevin O’Connell, not Mike Macdonald, not any of his other coaches who had him felt good about it.”

Last season, Darnold rarely played without a lead in the final five minutes of the game. Since 2018, he has been one of the worst quarterbacks in the league in those situations, averaging -0.32 expected points added per pass.

The same coach said, “The other night in Denver, you’re just thinking, ‘Hopefully he can check himself down and slant his way back into this,’ right?”

Seattle Seahawks Quarterback Sam Darnold On the Hot Seat Throughout NFL Circles

Prior to the beginning of the 2026 NFL Season, Sando also polled coaches and executives about how they would tier the quarterbacks throughout the league. Darnold ranked in tier two, tied with Baker Mayfield for the 14th best quarterback in the NFL. It was a massive improvement compared to the last few seasons where he ranked in tiers three and four. However, 18 out of 50 coaches still put him in tier 3 despite winning the Super Bowl.

One executive said, “There are so many factors that determine a quarterback’s success, and Darnold’s the best example of it. To get him into the right system, with the right coaches, and you have a game-breaking receiver, and a good defense. It’s a lot easier.”

The Seahawks defense starts off the 2026 season in an incredible position. Per TruMedia, they are one of four teams this century to begin the season with at least 5.0 expected points added. Those defenses started 6-0 (2019 New England Patriots, 2013 Kansas City Chiefs) or 5-1 (2015 Minnesota Vikings). To be 3-3 with this defensive quality is unfortunate.

Another executive said, “Sam is at his best when you run the ball, play defense and then he’s not in position to turn the ball over, but when his number is called, he can make big plays. If they don’t start running the football, they probably don’t win the Super Bowl.”

The lack of a running game is Seattle’s biggest issue currently. Darnold has the defense to give him plenty of opportunities. Yet, the Seahawks still need to find a running game to uplift their quarterback.

The Key For Darnold’s Improvement Is Resolving The Running Game

Once Kenneth Walker III left for the Kansas City Chiefs, everyone knew that the Seattle Seahawks would have major shoes to fill in at running back. While rookie first round pick Jadarian Price has yet to make his mark in the NFL, the early down splits with him in the lineup are promising. Darnold owns a 10-13 completion ratio with 138 yards passing and a touchdown in early-downs with Price on the field. His expected points added per pass was at 0.61 in those situations. It is a small sample size but indicative of the impact Price can have even when it felt like he was struggling to efficiently run.

Clearly, once the Seattle Seahawks can limit Darnold’s passing rate with Zach Charbonnet and Price back in the fold, the offense should be much more productive. The system still exists for Darnold to succeed, but it may take sometime for it to flourish again. However, how much time do the Seattle Seahawks have to get their quarterback back on track? Charbonnet and Price have yet to be activated off the injured reserve.