Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Victory Called ‘Disrespected’ by NFL Analyst

When the Seattle Seahawks won the Super Bowl in February, the NFL world was quick to move towards the offseason. The Los Angeles Rams entered and still remain the Super Bowl favorites for this upcoming season. That Rams fever only increased after they acquired Myles Garrett from the Cleveland Browns.

The Seahawks appear as an after thought compared to how fans view the Rams and the Buffalo Bills. Having a star quarterback who people are obsessed with like Matthew Stafford and Josh Allen helps with that. However, Kevin Clark of ESPN has taken note of the shade directed towards the Seahawks.

He said, “Normally, I would laugh at a ‘Nobody believes in us, I have a chip on my shoulder gimmick’ from a Super Bowl champion. In this case, it is incredibly valid. The Seahawks are on the shortlist for most disrespected Super Bowl champions of my lifetime. I think the Eli [Manning] Giants are on that list, twice. I think the Von Miller/Peyton Manning Broncos are on that list. But it feels like the day after the Super Bowl, we started a new conversation about everybody but the Seahawks.”

Seattle Seahawks Super Bowl Lives in Contempt Among NFL Fans

Even other analysts outside of Clark are keeping notes about how people are viewing the Seattle Seahawks. On Good Morning Football, they ran a segment about how the Seahawks are underrated entering the 2026 season despite winning the Super Bowl.

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The key behind the disrespect is that the Seahawks are not flashy and are not in a key media market. The casual fan usually does not recognize how a great defense and special teams unit can make a formidable team for years to come. The focus usually is drawn towards the quarterback and the offense.

However, the Seahawks did lose Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III and former offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. Walker signed a contract with the Kansas City Chiefs while Kubiak became the head coach for the Las Vegas Raiders.

Keys for Seattle Seahawks to Repeat as Champions

Even though the Seahawks lost Walker and Kubiak, they still retained most of their Super Bowl caliber roster. They also addressed those positions in the NFL Draft with the selection of Jadarian Price, among other players. The defense lost Coby Bryant and Riq Woolen, but the Seahawks drafted Bud Clark and Julian Neal as well to address that.

While what new-offensive coordinator Brian Fleury’s offense looks like still is a question, the assumption is that there is more continuity than not from Kubiak’s offense. The team also recognizes that quarterback Sam Darnold can take another leap especially with a full offseason with Rashid Shaheed. The Seahawks may become a little bit more pass heavy with these developments, but clearly their offensive identity is entrenched with the running game.