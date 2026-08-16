Seattle Seahawks Witherspoon May Soon Lose Status as Highest Paid Cornerback

The Seattle Seahawks made cornerback Devon Witherspoon the highest paid cornerback in the NFL on Saturday, but that may no longer be the case in the near future. It is widely expected that the New England Patriots will give Christian Gonzalez more than $33 million per year. Witherspoon and Gonzalez share the same agent. The possibility always existed that the Seahawks would be in the situation the Patriots find themselves in now. However, the first team to get a deal done always puts the other in a tough spot. Another tough loss for the Patriots against the Seahawks.

For elite players like Witherspoon and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, they want to receive the respect from their franchises by getting the highest salary in their position. Once they receive that, then it at least signals to them they the front office cares about what they provide to the organization.

Schneider typically finds himself in these situations by acquiring and developing top tier talent in the NFL Draft. During the Legion of Boom era, he had to pay players like Richard Sherman, Earl Thomas, Kam Chancellor, and Russell Wilson as elite players after they won the Super Bowl against the Denver Broncos.

Seattle Seahawks Can Now Move On From Witherspoon and Gonzalez Contract Contest

Compared to Gonzalez, Witherspoon has been a lot more cooperative with the Seattle Seahawks throughout the offseason. He was the first veteran to report to offseason training programs this Summer, displaying his commitment to winning another Super Bowl in Seattle. As shown in HBO’s Hard Knocks, Witherspoon believed that everything would work out financially between him and the Seattle Seahawks.

However, the New England Patriots and Gonzalez are still working through some issues. He currently holds in during practice, where a player reports to camp but refuses to practice. While they say it is not related to the extension negotiation, usually there is more than meets the eye in these negotiations. Thankfully, the Seattle Seahawks do not have this problem in their organization, and they can complete deals without any drama affecting preparation.

Seattle Seahawks’ Culture Improves Contract Negotiations

While contracts are understandably arduous and complicated, the Seahawks are in a fantastic position with their team culture to complete deals. This team obsesses over winning. The players, especially the key ones, will not allow that to prevent them from achieving their goals. While other organizations sometimes struggle keeping their important talent, the Seahawks do not. The bond that head coach Mike MacDonald established allows the players to put the team above themselves.

The Seahawks next have to complete an extension with Leonard Williams, one of Seattle’s key leaders. He also appears completely focused on the upcoming season and obtaining a second title with the Seattle Seahawks.