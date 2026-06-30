Ex-Seattle Seahawks OC Shane Waldron Gets Major Career News

Former Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Shane Waldron has landed a notable promotion with the Jacksonville Jaguars, adding another turn to a coaching career that has drawn very different reactions depending on the stop.

The Jaguars list Waldron as their assistant head coach/pass game coordinator, a step up from the pass game coordinator title he previously held in Jacksonville. Heath Farwell was also elevated to associate head coach/special teams coordinator, according to the Jaguars’ current staff listing.

For Seahawks fans, Waldron’s new title is interesting because his Seattle tenure has aged in a more complicated way than the loudest criticism suggested at the time. He was not universally beloved in Seattle, and his 2024 stint with the Chicago Bears ended poorly. But Waldron also had real offensive success with the Seahawks, especially during Geno Smith’s breakout 2022 season.

That makes the Jaguars’ move less of a random promotion and more of a sign that Jacksonville views Waldron as a key piece of its offensive staff.

Shane Waldron’s Jaguars Promotion Follows a Rocky Bears Exit

Waldron’s path to this promotion was not linear.

After three seasons as the Seahawks’ offensive coordinator from 2021 to 2023, Waldron became the Bears’ offensive coordinator in 2024. Chicago fired him during the season, announcing on November 12, 2024, that Waldron had been relieved of his duties and that Thomas Brown had been promoted to offensive coordinator. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said at the time that the team needed to move “in a different direction with the leadership of our offense.”

That exit became a major part of Waldron’s public reputation, especially because he had been hired to help guide No. 1 pick Caleb Williams. It also reinforced the skepticism many Seahawks fans already had after watching Seattle’s offense fluctuate under Waldron.

But Jacksonville’s internal view appears much more favorable.

The Jaguars’ bio for Waldron credits him with helping lead a 2025 offense that set franchise records with 474 points, 27.9 points per game and 55 touchdowns. Jacksonville also says the offense scored at least 25 points in 13 games, tied for the NFL lead.

That is the real career news here: Waldron did not just land another job after Chicago. He rebuilt enough value inside Jacksonville’s building to earn a larger leadership title.

Waldron’s Seahawks Tenure Was More Complicated Than Just Fan Frustration

Waldron’s Seattle tenure provided baggage.

There was absolutely frustration with Waldron among Seahawks fans, particularly when Seattle’s offense stalled, became too reliant on explosive plays or struggled to sustain drives. That frustration became louder after his Bears offense collapsed quickly in 2024.

During Waldron’s time in Seattle, there were legitimate highs. Seahawks.com noted in 2023 that Pro Football Focus ranked Waldron No. 4 among NFL offensive coordinators after Seattle’s 2022 season. That same Seahawks.com piece credited his offense with improving from 323 yards per game in 2021 to 351.5 yards per game in 2022, while Seattle’s 23.9 points per game ranked ninth in the NFL.

The Jaguars’ own bio also leans heavily into Waldron’s Seattle résumé. Jacksonville notes that during Waldron’s three seasons as Seattle’s offensive coordinator, the Seahawks ranked highly in several explosive-play and efficiency categories, including third in yards per play, third in receptions of 25-plus yards and tied for 10th in passing touchdowns.

That does not erase the criticism. It does explain why NFL teams continued to value him.

The Seahawks’ 2022 offense helped Smith revive his career, make the Pro Bowl and win AP Comeback Player of the Year. Jacksonville’s bio points out that Smith led the NFL in completion percentage that season while throwing 30 touchdown passes.

Waldron’s Seattle tenure ended with fans wanting more consistency. But it also gave him enough league-wide credibility to get the Bears job and, after that failed, another chance with the Jaguars.

Why the Jaguars Move Matters for Seahawks Fans

For Seattle, Waldron’s promotion is a reminder that offensive coaching evaluations are rarely clean.

The Seahawks moved on from the Pete Carroll era after the 2023 season, while Waldron left for Chicago. Seattle fans may remember the stalled possessions and maddening stretches, but NFL teams often evaluate assistants through a different lens: quarterback development, explosive-play creation, teaching ability, staff fit and scheme background.

Waldron still carries the Sean McVay tree connection from his Rams years, the Geno Smith success story from Seattle and now a productive Jacksonville season on his résumé. The Jaguars’ decision to add assistant head coach to his title suggests his role is expanding beyond pass-game design.

For the Seahawks, the news is not exactly a regret story. It is not proof Seattle should have kept him. It is also not proof the criticism was baseless.

It is simply the latest evidence that Waldron remains more respected inside NFL buildings than his roughest moments in Seattle and Chicago might suggest.