Seahawks Sign Deep-Threat WR Before Start of Training Camp

The Seattle Seahawks are bringing in another wide receiver into training camp.

As reported by Pro Football Network’s James Larsen, the Seahawks are signing wide receiver Marcus Simms. The 6-foot, 26-year-old receiver most recently starred for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers.

“The Seattle Seahawks plan to sign All-#UFL @USFLPanthers WR Marcus Simms, per league source,” writes Larsen on Tuesday, July 16. “Simms had a tremendous campaign with the Michigan Panthers this season, posting 426 yards & 3 TD’s, averaging 18.5 YPR. Additionally, he’s been an ace on special teams.”

Marcus Simms Brings Returner Experience in Addition to Being a Deep Threat

Larsen is known for his deep-threat ability, garnering All-UFL honors after posting 23 catches for 426 yards (18.5 yards per reception) and three touchdowns in just eight games. Two of those touchdowns were over 60 yards.

The addition of Simms is obviously noteworthy because of his ability as a long ball receiver, but he’s also a versatile threat due to his deep experience as a special teams player. During his collegiate career at West Virginia, Simms posted 41 kickoffs during his last two seasons there, averaging 24.2 yards per kickoff return. He also posted 23 punts returns for 157 yards (6.8 yards per punt return).

The NFL’s new kickoff rules — which places an increased value on returners — could benefit Simms as he looks to earn a spot on the 53-man roster. As Mookie Alexander of SB Nation’s Field Gulls points out, Simms is a “low-cost candidate” as a potential returner.

“Simms also blocked a punt that was returned for a touchdown in the 2023 season,” writes Alexander. “With the NFL modifying its kickoff rules (which the UFL did not implement, incidentally), Simms is a low-cost candidate and at the very least a training camp body.”

The Seahawks’ current projected kickoff returners are Shenault and Eskridge with the projected punt returner being Bobo. As one of Seattle’s kickoff returners last season, Eskridge posted 224 yards on eight returns last season (28.0 yards per return).

Simms also showed off his deep-threat ability while in college, posting 35 receptions for 663 receiving yards for 18.9 yards per reception during his sophomore season.

With the Seahawks’ top three receiver spots locked up by DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Simms will vie for one of the two or three remaining receiver spots with receivers such as Laviska Shenault, Jake Bobo, Dee Eskridge and Dareke Young.

The Seahawks are set to begin training camp on July 24.

Seahawks Predicted to Land QB Conner Weigman in 2025

The Seahawks could be looking at their next franchise quarterback.

As predicted by Pro Football Network’s Owain Jones in his 2025 NFL Mock Draft, he projects the Seahawks to select the Texas A&M Aggies QB with the 13th pick in next year’s draft.

“Conner Weigman, a former five-star recruit, has the tools to rocket up draft boards in a quarterback class that lacks top-end talent,” writes Jones. “An ankle injury during Week 4 meant that the Texas A&M Aggies signal caller’s season ended prematurely in 2023, but he has flashed traits that will have NFL teams on notice.”

Weigman is inexperienced, having played in just nine games with eight starts over his first two seasons. But his talent is obvious and he’s considered a potential first-round pick in a weak draft class for quarterbacks.

Across two seasons with the Aggies, Weigman holds career totals of 16 touchdowns against just two interceptions with a 143.9 passer rating.