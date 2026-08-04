Seattle Seahawks Announce Signing of Former Broncos Defender

The Seattle Seahawks added another pass rusher to their training-camp competition, announcing the signing of former Denver Broncos outside linebacker Garrett Nelson on August 4.

Seattle waived undrafted rookie wide receiver Kyre Duplessis to create a spot for Nelson on the 90-man roster, the team announced. Duplessis had signed with the team only one week earlier.

Nelson, 26, does not arrive as an established NFL contributor. He has yet to appear in a regular-season NFL game, but his experience with four organizations and two seasons in the United Football League gives Seattle another developed option to evaluate behind its leading edge defenders.

Garrett Nelson Brings UFL Pass-Rush Experience to Seattle

Nelson entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent out of Nebraska in 2023. He initially signed with the Miami Dolphins and later spent time with the Cincinnati Bengals, Broncos and New Orleans Saints.

His most significant professional playing time came with the San Antonio Brahmas.

Nelson recorded 2.5 sacks, two tackles for loss and one forced fumble in nine regular-season appearances during the 2024 UFL season. He returned in 2025 and contributed 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss and another forced fumble in eight games, according to the league’s official statistics.

That production does not guarantee Nelson a place on Seattle’s regular-season roster. It does, however, give the Seahawks recent game film from a spring league rather than solely preseason practices and NFL workouts.

Nelson also brings a history of durability and production from Nebraska. He started 32 consecutive games to close his college career and earned second-team All-Big Ten recognition in 2022. During his final season, he led the Cornhuskers with nine tackles for loss and added 5.5 sacks, 64 tackles, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery, according to the Seahawks’ announcement.

Nelson Faces a Crowded Seahawks Roster Competition

Nelson joins a Seattle defensive front led on the edge by experienced veterans DeMarcus Lawrence and Dante Fowler Jr.

The Seahawks’ reserve competition includes younger players attempting to establish themselves behind that veteran pairing. Seattle’s current depth chart lists Ja’Markis Weston and Jamie Sheriff among the players competing for work behind Lawrence.

That makes Nelson’s likely path to the roster straightforward but difficult: He must demonstrate that he can supply pressure in preseason games while also contributing on special teams.

At this point in training camp, the signing should not be viewed as an indication that Nelson is expected to take on a major defensive role. It is a depth move that gives Seattle another experienced body for practices and preseason snaps while increasing competition near the bottom of the outside-linebacker group.

His time with Denver could nevertheless help him acclimate quickly. The Broncos signed Nelson during their 2025 training camp, brought him back for multiple practice-squad stints and later signed him to a reserve/futures contract before waiving him in May 2026.

Seattle will now become Nelson’s fifth NFL organization since he left Nebraska.

Seahawks Move on From Kyre Duplessis

The corresponding decision ends Duplessis’ brief first stint with the Seahawks.

Seattle signed the former Delaware receiver in late July before waiving him to add Nelson. The move illustrates how quickly the final spots on a 90-man roster can change during training camp, particularly as teams respond to practice workloads and positional needs.

For Nelson, the opportunity is another chance to convert his UFL experience into an NFL roster spot. His first meaningful test will come during the preseason, when Seattle can determine whether his pass-rush motor and experience translate against NFL offensive linemen.