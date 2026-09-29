Seahawks Sign Massive Rookie Defender After Tuesday Workout

The Seattle Seahawks did not need long to make a decision following Tuesday’s free-agent workouts.

Seattle officially signed rookie defensive tackle Gary Smith III to its practice squad on September 29, just hours after Smith was one of two players brought in for a tryout. The Seahawks released nose tackle Uso Seumalo from the practice squad in the corresponding move. Seattle Seahawks

Smith gives Seattle another massive developmental option in the middle of its defensive line. UCLA listed him at 6-foot-2 and 340 pounds during his final college season, and he comes to Seattle after spending the offseason with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seahawks Sign Gary Smith III After Tryout

Smith was one of two defensive players Seattle evaluated Tuesday, along with linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo.

Only hours later, Smith had a spot on the practice squad.

The 24-year-old went undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft before signing with the Raiders. Las Vegas ultimately waived him before the start of the regular season.

Smith did flash during the preseason, including combining with Patrick Johnson for a sack of quarterback Gardner Minshew II in the Raiders’ August 13 game against the Arizona Cardinals.

Seattle is now giving the rookie another opportunity to develop while adding substantial size to its defensive line room.

Smith appeared in 50 games with 25 starts across his college career at Duke and UCLA. He finished with 111 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks over five playing seasons.

His best statistical season came in 2025, when Smith started all 12 games for UCLA and recorded 39 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and half a sack. UCLA credited him with the most tackles among Bruins defensive linemen, while the Seahawks noted he earned honorable mention All-Big Ten recognition.

Seahawks Release Uso Seumalo to Make Room

Smith’s arrival comes at the expense of another interior defensive lineman.

Seattle released Uso Seumalo from the practice squad to open the spot for Smith.

That makes Tuesday’s transaction more than simply adding another body for depth. The Seahawks effectively swapped one nose tackle option for another, choosing to take a look at the rookie after his workout.

Smith’s profile is particularly geared toward stopping the run. Pro Football Focus credited him with an 82.3 run-defense grade for his final UCLA season, substantially higher than his 54.7 pass-rush grade.

That fits the profile of a player Seattle can develop as an early-down interior presence rather than asking him to immediately provide a major pass-rushing role.

Gary Smith III Reunites With Former College Teammate

Smith will also walk into Seattle’s locker room with at least one familiar face.

He and Seahawks wide receiver Jake Bobo overlapped at both Duke and UCLA. Smith began his college career at Duke in 2020 and 2021 before transferring to UCLA, where Bobo played during the 2022 season. Smith remained with the Bruins through 2025.

Smith missed the entire 2024 season due to injury before returning to start every game for UCLA in 2025.

Now, less than five months after going undrafted, Smith has another NFL opportunity, and Seattle clearly saw enough during Tuesday’s workout to make room for him immediately.